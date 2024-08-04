Paris Olympics: Emotional Novak Djokovic Put 'Everything On Line' To Secure Gold Medal

Novak Djokovic cut an emotional figure after putting "everything on the line" to secure gold at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. (More Tennis News)
The 24-time major champion overcame Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-2) at Roland-Garros, securing the top prize at the Games for the first time in his career.
Djokovic is only the second player in the Open Era to win all four grand slams, the gold medal at the Olympics and the ATP Tour Finals, along with Andre Agassi.
At 37 years and 74 days, the Serbian is also the oldest player to secure gold in either the men's or women's singles at the Olympics, since the sport returned as an event at the 1988 Games.
Having settled for bronze in Beijing 16 years ago, Djokovic could not believe he had finally sealed a long-awaited dream.
"We almost played three hours in two sets. It was an incredible battle," the 37-year-old said after avenging his Wimbledon final defeat to Alcaraz last month.
"I believed that I could win, but to actually win it; it's unbelievable. He keeps on coming back and keeps on asking me to play my best tennis.
"My first set I started well, I had chances, he had chances as well. It was probably fair to end both sets in a tiebreak. When it mattered I came up with big shots and big moments.
"I put my heart, my body, my soul, my family, my everything on the line here to win the Olympic gold at the age of 37.
"The pride to play for Serbia. Carlos and Rafa [Nadal] love to play for Spain, Andy [Murray] for Britain, Roger [Federer] for Switzerland. You just see the reactions when they win. It's special. It's different."
Alcaraz battled past Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, having also secured French Open glory at the same venue earlier this year.
However, a final stretch proved too far for the Spaniard.
"The truth is it was a very complicated game. Three hours of phenomenal fighting," a downbeat Alcaraz said.
"It's never easy. There were tough moments for me in the tiebreak and I just couldn't get my level up. It's very painful to lose today."