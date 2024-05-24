Tennis

Geneva Open: Novak Djokovic Beats Tallon Griekspoor, Breezes Into Semi-Finals - In Pics

Novak Djokovic is warming up for French Open in right earnest. The Serbian world number 1 has entered the men's singles semi-finals of Geneva Open, beating Tallon Griekspoor 7-5, 6-1 on Thursday (May 23, 2024). The 37-year-old Djokovic will next face Czech Republic's Tomas Machac in the last-four stage of the ATP 250 tournament.