Monte Carlo Masters 2024 Live Streaming: Prize Money, Players, Schedule - All Details

The 2024 ATP Monte Carlo Masters began on the weekend of April 7, Saturday in France. Grabbing thousands of headlines, the epic tennis event features the world's top players competing against each other for both the silverware and the dream prestigious honour, and not to mention a mouth-watering prize money. (More Tennis News)
This year marks the 117th edition of the Monte Carlo Masters ATP 1000 tournament with Andrey Rublev as the defending champion. Sadly, this time around, the legend Rafael Nadal who has triumphed in the epic event 11 times in the past and was set to make a comeback at the Monte Carlo Country Club this year has withdrawn just a day before the qualifiers round citing health issues.
Fans will have the opportunity to watch their favourite Novak Djokovic, who is the top seed at the venue, back in action as he seeks his third Monte Carlo title and first title of 2024. However, in the semi-finals, he could face his old young rival, Carlos Alcaraz. Alcaraz is the boy who defeated the 24-time Grand Slam winner last year in Monte Carlo and holds 7 titles on clay courts.
India's Sumit Nagal has successfully cruised to the second after defeating the world number 63 Flavio Cobolli of Italy in straight sets. The unseeded 95th-ranked will now face the winner of the match between two Argentinians, Facundo Díaz Acosta and Diego Schwartzman.
Live Streaming details of Monte Carlo Masters 2024:
When is the Monte Carlo Masters 2024?
The 2024 Monte Carlo Masters is scheduled to begin on April 7 and conclude on April 14.
On April 6, the qualifications round has taken place since 11:00 am conducting 14 matches which will continue till April 7, Sunday.
First, second and third rounds matches will be played between April 7 and April 11, Thursday.
Quarter-finals will be held on April 12, Friday.
Semi-finals will be held on April 13, Saturday.
Finals will be held on April 14, Sunday.
Where to watch Monte Carlo Masters 2024 on TV?
In India, Sony Sports channels (Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD) will broadcast the matches of the Monte Carlo Masters live.
Where to watch Monte Carlo Masters 2024 online?
The 2024 Monte Carlo Masters will be available to stream on Tennis TV worldwide.
In India, tennis matches can be streamed online on the Sony LIV app.
Prize Money of the 2024 Monte Carlo Marsters:
The total prize money of the 2024 Monte Carlo Marsters is €5,950,575 which is more than 2.96% than last year. Below is how the price will be distributed:
Winner - €919,075
Runner up - €501,880
Semifinals - €274,425
Quarterfinals - €149,685
Round 3 - €80,065
Round 2 - €42,935
Round 1 - €23,785
Round 2 Qualifier - €12,185
Round 1 Qualifier - €6,380