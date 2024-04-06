Monte Carlo Masters 2024 Live Streaming: Prize Money, Players, Schedule - All Details

Fans will have the opportunity to watch their favourite Novak Djokovic, who is the top seed at the venue, back in action as he seeks his third Monte Carlo title and first title of 2024. However, in the semi-finals, he could face his old young rival, Carlos Alcaraz. Alcaraz is the boy who defeated the 24-time Grand Slam winner last year in Monte Carlo and holds 7 titles on clay courts.