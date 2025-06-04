Mirra Andreeva Vs Lois Boisson Highlights, French Open 2025 QF: Local Hero Stuns Sixth Seed To Enter Semis

Mirra Andreeva vs Lois Boisson, French Open 2025: Catch the highlights and play-by-play updates from the women’s singles quarter-final at Roland-Garros, as it happened

Mirra Andreeva vs Lois Boisson French Open QF
France's Lois Boisson plays a shot against Russia's Mirra Andreeva during their quarter-final match of the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. Photo: AP
World number 361 Lois Boisson continued her dream run at the French Open 2025 on Wednesday (June 4). After knocking out third seed Jessica Pegula, the Frenchwoman trounced sixth seed Mirra Andreeva, winning the quarter-final 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 to march into the last-four stage. Boisson next faces world no. 2 Coco Gauff for a place in the final. Catch the highlights from the Mirra Andreeva vs Lois Boisson, Roland Garros QF match, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

Mirra Andreeva Vs Lois Boisson LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Let’s Begin!

Hello, and a good afternoon to all of our readers. This is the beginning of our live coverage of the last-eight match between Andreeva and Boisson today at Roland-Garros. The match begins at 4:00 PM IST, although the timing is subject to change.

Stay tuned for live updates

Mirra Andreeva Vs Lois Boisson LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Streaming Details

The match will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Mirra Andreeva Vs Lois Boisson LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: State Of Play

The match will begin after the preceding quarter-final between Madison Keys and Coco Gauff comes to an end. World No. 2 Gauff currently leads that clash 6-7 (6-8), 6-4, 4-1 and appears set to win the all-American encounter and enter the semi-finals.

Mirra Andreeva Vs Lois Boisson LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Match Begins

Coco Gauff has won the all-American battle against Madison Keys to surge into the semi-finals. The Andreeva vs Boisson clash is now underway at Court Philippe Chatrier and the score is 1-1 on serve at the moment in the first set.

Mirra Andreeva Vs Lois Boisson LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: First Set Hotting Up

Lois Boisson has shown great fighting ability all through the tournament and she does the same in the quarter-final, breaking back to force a tie-break in the first set. Andreeva currently leads 2-1 in the tie-breaker; this could go either way.

Mirra Andreeva Vs Lois Boisson LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Frenchwoman Takes Set 1!

It is the gritty Boisson who takes the first set after trailing for large parts of it. She wins the tie-break 8-6 to take a crucial lead in this last-eight match.

Mirra Andreeva Vs Lois Boisson LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Sixth Seed Fights Back

Mirra Andreeva broke Lois Boisson's serve early again, opening up a 3-1 lead in the second set to try and offset her opening-set loss. But the Frenchwoman has broken back one more time to restore parity and retain her advantage in this riveting quarter-final.

Mirra Andreeva Vs Lois Boisson LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Upset Alert!

Lois Boisson's fairytale run continues. After knocking out third seed Jessica Pegula, the world number 361 has now sent sixth seed Mirra Andreeva packing. She wins the quarter-final 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 to march into the semi-finals. The Frenchwoman next faces world no. 2 Coco Gauff, who defeated compatriot Madison Keys in the preceding match on Court Phillipe-Chatrier.

