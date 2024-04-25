Tennis

Madrid Open 2024: Victoria Azarenka Makes History With 200th WTA 1000 Win

Azarenka, a two-time finalist in Madrid, despatched Tatjana Maria 6-3 6-1 on Thursday to register her 200th WTA 1000 Win

Advertisement

File
Victoria Azarenka in action in Madrid. Photo: File
info_icon

Victoria Azarenka made light work of progressing into the round of 32 at the Madrid Open and she made history in the progress. (More Tennis News)

Azarenka, a two-time finalist in Madrid, despatched Tatjana Maria 6-3 6-1 on Thursday.

It brought up her 200th victory at WTA 1000 events, which makes her the first woman to hit that milestone since the format was introduced in 2009.

The former world number one needed just 81 minutes on court to get the job done, and will face Sara Sorribes Tormo in the next round.

Data Debrief

This was Azarenka's first meeting with Maria, and her service game was excellent, with the Belarusian winning 63.2 per cent of her first-serve points. She also saved five break points, having offered up seven, and converted six going the other way.

Advertisement

Azarenka, who has won 10 WTA 1000 events, is 14 clear of next-best Simona Halep (186) on the list of women with the most WTA 1000 match wins. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 LIVE: SC To Give Verdict On Petitions Seeking Use Of 100% VVPAT-EVM Verification Tomorrow
  2. PAK Vs NZ, 4th T20I Live Updates: James Neesham, Michael Bracewell Shift Gears
  3. JEE Mains 2024 Result Out: Cut Off, Marking Scheme, How to Check - All You Need to Know
  4. Tamannah Bhatia To Ananya Panday To Kriti Sanon – 5 Actresses Who’re Fore Fronting The Brown-Beige Fashion Revolution
  5. 'King': Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan Are Reportedly Set To Commence Filming In London This June
  6. Bihar: 6 Dead, Over 30 Injured In Massive Fire At Hotel Near Patna Railway Station; Cylinder Blast Suspected
  7. Arijit Singh Birthday Special: From 'Tum Hi Ho' To 'Satranga', 10 Songs By The Versatile Singer To Tune In To
  8. Biden Signs Law To Ban TikTok If ByteDance Fails To Divest: What You Need to Know