Jannik Sinner, of Italy, acknowledges the crowd after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, left, shakes hands after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, reacts during his match against Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns to Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jack Draper, of Great Britain, reacts after defeating Alex de Minaur, of Australia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jack Draper, of Great Britain, right, shakes hands with Alex de Minaur, of Australia, after winning their quarterfinal match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jack Draper, of Great Britain, returns a shot to Alex de Minaur, of Australia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Alex de Minaur, of Australia, returns a shot to Jack Draper, of Great Britain, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jack Draper, of Great Britain, serves to Alex de Minaur, of Australia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.