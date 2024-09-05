Tennis

US Open: Jannik Sinner Pips Daniil Medvedev, To Meet Jack Draper In Semi-Finals - In Pics

The top-ranked Jannik Sinner reached the US Open semi-finals for the first time in his career, getting past 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 at Flushing Meadows on Thursday (September 5, 2024). Sinner, who took over as the title favorite after Week 1 exits by Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, is the only man remaining in the field with a Grand Slam trophy. He will next take on Jack Draper, who overcame No. 10 Alex de Minaur, for a place in the final.