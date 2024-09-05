Tennis

US Open: Jannik Sinner Pips Daniil Medvedev, To Meet Jack Draper In Semi-Finals - In Pics

The top-ranked Jannik Sinner reached the US Open semi-finals for the first time in his career, getting past 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 at Flushing Meadows on Thursday (September 5, 2024). Sinner, who took over as the title favorite after Week 1 exits by Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, is the only man remaining in the field with a Grand Slam trophy. He will next take on Jack Draper, who overcame No. 10 Alex de Minaur, for a place in the final.

US Open tennis 2024: Jannik Sinner acknowledges the crowd after defeating Daniil Medvedev | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

US Open tennis 2024: Jannik Sinner left, shakes hands after defeating Daniil Medvedev
US Open tennis 2024: Jannik Sinner left, shakes hands after defeating Daniil Medvedev | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

US Open tennis 2024: Daniil Medvedev reacts during his match against Jannik Sinner
US Open tennis 2024: Daniil Medvedev reacts during his match against Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

US Open tennis 2024: Daniil Medvedev returns to Jannik Sinner during the quarterfinals
US Open tennis 2024: Daniil Medvedev returns to Jannik Sinner during the quarterfinals | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

US Open tennis 2024: Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia
US Open tennis 2024: Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia | Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

US Open tennis 2024: Jack Draper, of Great Britain, reacts after defeating Alex de Minaur, of Australia
US Open tennis 2024: Jack Draper, of Great Britain, reacts after defeating Alex de Minaur, of Australia | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

US Open tennis 2024: Jack Draper, right, shakes hands with Alex de Minaur
US Open tennis 2024: Jack Draper, right, shakes hands with Alex de Minaur | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

US Open tennis 2024: Jack Draper returns a shot to Alex de Minaur
US Open tennis 2024: Jack Draper returns a shot to Alex de Minaur | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

US Open tennis 2024: Alex de Minaur, of Australia, returns a shot to Jack Draper
US Open tennis 2024: Alex de Minaur, of Australia, returns a shot to Jack Draper | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

US Open tennis 2024: Jack Draper, of Great Britain, serves to Alex de Minaur, of Australia
US Open tennis 2024: Jack Draper, of Great Britain, serves to Alex de Minaur, of Australia | Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

