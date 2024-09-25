Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History

Former US Open champion Marin Cilic has made history with his Hangzhou Open triumph, becoming the lowest-ranked player to win an ATP Tour title. (More Tennis News)
Ranked 777th at the start of the tournament, Cilic, who was given a wildcard to play in Hangzhou, beat home favourite Zhang Zhizhen 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-5) to lift the trophy on Tuesday.
The Croatian has struggled with a recurring knee injury over the last two years, limiting him to just two appearances in 2023 and four earlier this year.
Cilic, a former world number three, had not won on the ATP Tour for 22 months before this week but dropped just two sets on his way to clinching the title.
"Everybody at home has been with me in this difficult period, working day by day, believing and pushing me, giving me strength and spirit," Cilic said.
"I'm happy to make this victory, not just for me, but for them. For everyone, there is a small piece of this trophy."
It is the 21st title of Cilic's career, and he will rise 404 places in the rankings to 373rd next week.