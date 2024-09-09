Tennis

Guadalajara Open Akron 2024 Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue, And Other Details

Guadalajara Open 2024: Find all the live streaming information right here

2024 US Open tennis championships Womens Singles_Naomi Osaka vs Jelena Ostapenko_5
US Open 2024: Jelena Ostapenko returns a shot to Naomi Osaka during the first round of the U.S. Open | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
The Guadalajara Open Akron 2024, a WTA 500 event is set to start on September 9. Hosted at the Panamerican Tennis Center in Zapopan, Mexico, the tournament will unfold over a week, concluding on September 15. (More Sports News)

The Guadalajara Open Akron is a professional women's tennis tour event held in Zapopan, Mexico. Introduced in 2022, it was established to fill the void left by the suspension of WTA tournaments in China due to the Peng Shuai controversy and in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

After successfully hosting the 2021 WTA Finals in Guadalajara, the WTA initially elevated the event to a 1000-level status.

The tournament was held as a replacement for the Wuhan Open for two consecutive years. However, with the return of the Wuhan Open to the WTA Tour in 2024, the Guadalajara Open Akron has been downgraded to a WTA 500 event.

This season, the top five seeds for the Guadalajara Open Akron in the singles category are Jelena Ostapenko, Danielle Collins, Victoria Azarenka, Caroline Garcia, and Magdalena Frech.

Guadalajara Open Akron 2024 Live Streaming

When to watch Guadalajara Open Akron 2024 Live Streaming?

The competition is set to take place from September 9 to 15 at the Panamerican Tennis Center in Zapopan, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Where to watch Guadalajara Open Akron 2024 Live Streaming?

Live streaming information for the tournament is not available, but tennis fans can follow the scores in real-time on the official WTA Tennis website.

Current Champions (2023)

Singles - Maria Sakkari

Doubles -  Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens

