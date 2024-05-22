Tennis

Geneva Open: Andy Murray Knocked Out As Yannick Hanfmann Books Clash With Novak Djokovic - In Pics

Fans were denied an Andy Murray vs Novak Djokovic clash as the Scot went down in the first round at the Geneva Open against Yannick Hanfmann in straight games. Hanfmann earned a solid 7-5 6-2 victory over Murray to book an encounter with the world number one Djokovic on Wednesday. Earlier in the game, Murray was unhappy with the umpire Greg Allensworth as pollen rained down on the court in Switzerland and the Scot questioned why play had not been stopped. The match stopped later due to rain and then continued next day.

Geneva Open: Andy Murray vs Yannick Hanfmann | Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP

Andy Murray, of Great Britain, greats spectators after losing against Yannick Hanfmann, of Germany, during the men's singles first round of the ATP 250 Geneva Open tournament in Geneva, Switzerland.

1/6
Yannick Hanfmann
Yannick Hanfmann | Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP

Yannick Hanfmann, of Germany, celebrates after winning a game against Andy Murray, of Great Britain, during the men's singles first round of the ATP 250 Geneva Open tournament in Geneva, Switzerland.

2/6
Andy Murray
Andy Murray | Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP

Andy Murray, of Great Britain, reacts after losing a point against Yannick Hanfmann, of Germany, during the men's singles first round of the ATP 250 Geneva Open tournament in Geneva, Switzerland.

3/6
Yannick Hanfmann returns the ball to Andy Murray
Yannick Hanfmann returns the ball to Andy Murray | Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP

Yannick Hanfmann, of Germany, returns the ball to Andy Murray, of Great Britain, during the men's singles first round of the ATP 250 Geneva Open tournament in Geneva, Switzerland.

4/6
Andy Murray returns the ball to Yannick Hanfmann
Andy Murray returns the ball to Yannick Hanfmann | Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP

Andy Murray, of Great Britain, returns the ball to Yannick Hanfmann, of Germany, during the men's singles first round of the ATP 250 Geneva Open tournament in Geneva, Switzerland.

5/6
Yannick Hanfmann reacts during Geneva Open
Yannick Hanfmann reacts during Geneva Open | Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP

Germany's Yannick Hanfmann reacts during ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament match against Britain's Andy Murray in Geneva, Switzerland.

6/6
Andy Murray reacts during Geneva Open
Andy Murray reacts during Geneva Open | Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP

Britain's Andy Murray reacts during a ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament match against Germany's Yannick Hanfmann in Geneva, Switzerland.

