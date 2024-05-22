Tennis

Geneva Open: Andy Murray Knocked Out As Yannick Hanfmann Books Clash With Novak Djokovic - In Pics

Fans were denied an Andy Murray vs Novak Djokovic clash as the Scot went down in the first round at the Geneva Open against Yannick Hanfmann in straight games. Hanfmann earned a solid 7-5 6-2 victory over Murray to book an encounter with the world number one Djokovic on Wednesday. Earlier in the game, Murray was unhappy with the umpire Greg Allensworth as pollen rained down on the court in Switzerland and the Scot questioned why play had not been stopped. The match stopped later due to rain and then continued next day.