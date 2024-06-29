Tennis

Fritz Vs Purcell, Eastbourne Open 2024: American Completes Treble After Brushing Past Australian - Data Debrief

Taylor Fritz became the first man to win three titles at the Eastbourne International on Saturday as he defeated Max Purcell 6-4 6-3 in the final

Taylor Fritz poses with the Eastbourne International trophy
info_icon

Taylor Fritz became the first man to win three titles at the Eastbourne International on Saturday as he defeated Max Purcell 6-4 6-3 in the final. (More Tennis News)

Fritz did not drop a single set en route to his eighth ATP title, only losing four points behind his first serve in the showpiece match.

He served brilliantly and was aggressive in reaching the net throughout the title match, earning a decisive break at 5-4 in the opening set.

He then won 12 straight points to seize control of the second set, ultimately needing just 71 minutes to reclaim the crown he previously won in 2019 and 2022. 

Data Debrief: Fritz America's best again

Having triumphed at Delray Beach back in February, Fritz has now won multiple ATP titles within a third straight calendar year.

His victory also ensures he will move up to 12th in next week's world rankings, overtaking Tommy Paul to become American number one once more.

