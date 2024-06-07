Tennis

French Open Day 12 Recap: Siegemund And Vasselin Secure Mixed Doubles Title; Paolini Tops Andreeva

Laura Siegemund and Edouard Roger-Vasselin clinch their first mixed doubles title together at the French Open 2024. Here is a recap of the highlights of French Open, Day 12

X/ @rolandgarros
Laura Siegemund and Edouard Roger-Vasselin clinch their first mixed doubles title together at the French Open 2024 by defeating Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski 6-4, 7-5 on Thursday.
info_icon

On the 12th day of the 2024 French Open, the first women's singles semi-final took place. Two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek cruised into the final, continuing her dominant run in the tournament. Similarly, Simone Boleli and Andrea Vavassori upset the title favorites Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden in the men's doubles semifinals on Thursday. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

That, and much more in our recap of Day 12 at Roland Garros.

Iga Swiatek Overwhelms Coco Gauff Sails Into Finals

Iga Swiatek is currently in her best form, particularly at the French Open, where she has consistently excelled. Her unyielding success against Coco Gauff, both at Roland Garros and in other tournaments, should come as no surprise by now.

Swiatek continued her dominance over Coco Gauff and extended her winning streak in Paris to 20 matches with a 6-2, 6-4 victory in the semifinals on Thursday.

Iga Swiatek in action at the French Open.
Swiatek Highlights Osaka Win As Turning Point With Fourth French Open Title Within Reach

BY Stats Perform

Jasmine Paolini Defeats Andreeva, Reaches First Roland Garros Final

Jasmine Paolini booked her place in a career-first Grand Slam final when she defeated Mirra Andreeva at the French Open on Thursday. The 12th seed secured a 6-3, 6-1 victory on Court Philippe-Chatrier, requiring just an hour and 13 minutes to defeat her teenage opponent.

Bopanna-Ebden Knocked Out In Semifinals

The world No. 11 pair of Simone Boleli and Andrea Vavassori stunned the title favorites Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden in the French Open 2024 men's doubles semifinals on Thursday with a 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 defeat at Court Simone-Mathieu.

With Bopanna's exit, India's challenge at Roland-Garros ended without any silverware.

Siegemund - Vasselin Win Mixed Doubles Title

Laura Siegemund and Edouard Roger-Vasselin clinch their first mixed doubles title together at the French Open 2024 by defeating Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski 6-4, 7-5 on Thursday.

French Open Day 12 Key Results

Iga Swiatek defeats Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4

Jasmine Paolini defeats Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 6-1

Simone Boleli-Andrea Vavassori defeat Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden 7-5, 2-6, 6-2

Laura Siegemund-Edouard Roger Vasselin defeat Desirae Krawczyk-Neal Skupski 6-4, 7-5

