French Open Day 3 Highlights: Djokovic Wins; Big Stars All Through To Round 2

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Mackenzie McDonald of the U.S. during their first round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. AP/Thibault Camus

A star studded day and we got the expected performance from the big names. Novak Djokovic brushed aside Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets to get into the second round. Alexander Zverev too had an easy outing and advanced to the second round. Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula too won their openers while Jake Draper came from behind to clinch victory. Things have started on a good note for the stars. Follow highlights below LIVE UPDATES 27 May 2025, 01:14:30 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: Welcome! Bonjour and good afternoon to all tuning in for our live coverage of the third day of French Open 2025. The action begins at 2:30 PM IST. To find out when and where to watch the matches live, read here. 27 May 2025, 01:30:01 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: Opening Matches Below is the list of matches that begin at 2:30 PM IST, kicking of the third day of French Open 2025 action. French Open ATP: Alex de Minaur (Australia) vs Laslo Djere (Serbia)

Aleksandar Kovecevic (USA) vs Federico Agustin Gomez (Argentina)

Daniil Medvedev (World) vs Cameron Norrie (Great Britain)

Alexander Shevchenko (Kazakhstan) vs Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) French Open WTA: Mirra Andreeva (World) vs Cristina Bucsa (Spain)

Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil) vs Hailey Baptiste (USA)

Nao Hibino (Japan) vs Moyuka Uchijima (Japan)

Oksana Selekhmeteva (World) vs Marketa Vondousova (Czech Republic)

Yaina Wickmayer (Belgium) vs Victoria Azarenka (World) 27 May 2025, 01:57:36 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: Where To Watch Medvedev And Andreeva? The two headline events among our first round of matches are Daniil Medvedev facing Cameron Norrie, and Mirra Andreeva facing Cristina Bucsa. Find out where to watch the ATP match here, and the WTA match here. 27 May 2025, 02:23:56 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: Matches Delayed The opening matches have been delayed by ten minutes, with the new starting time 2:40 PM IST. 27 May 2025, 02:51:53 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: Norrie Stretching Medvedev Medvedev hasn't gotten to the best of starts on clay, as Norrie's accurate serves are stretching the Russian player. The American currently has an early 2-1 lead in the first set. Meanwhile, de Minaur has a leading start against Djere. In a big shock, Bucsa is leading 3-0 in the opening set against Andreeva. This is not the start the World No. 6 would have wanted. 27 May 2025, 03:14:12 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: Close Matches So Far Both Medvedev and Andreeva have made stunning comebacks after trailing early. Medvedev is leading 4-3 against Norrie in the first set, while Andreeva's match against Bucsa is tied at 4-4. Meanwhile, world No. 61 Uchijima lost the first set against world No. 196 Hibino. An upset on the cards? 27 May 2025, 03:40:28 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: Daniil Medvedev Trailing Huge update from Roland-Garros that Daniil Medvedev, no 11 seed, is down in the first set. The Russian lost 5-7 to Cameron Norrie in the first set. 27 May 2025, 04:10:51 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: Andreeva Wins! In the first big result today, Mirra Andreeva came back from trailing 4-0 in the first set to decimate Cristina Bucsa, ultimately winning 6-4, 6-3. Last year's semi-finalist off to a solid start 💪#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/irCu42aJAe — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 27, 2025 27 May 2025, 04:41:47 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: Medvedev Medical Timeout Daniil Medvedev, currently leading 2-1 in the third set after losing the opening two sets to Norrie, took a medical timeout after huting the index finger. After some patching up, he is good to go. 27 May 2025, 05:12:45 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: Medvedev Fights Back Daniil Medvedev has fought back from a precarious situation, winning the third set 6-4 after a slow start and a medical timeout in betwee. It's game on! Meanwhile, de Minaur has gone to tiebreak in the third set against Djere. 27 May 2025, 05:39:14 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: De Minaur Wins! Firstly, Alex de Minaur has won his opening match against Laslo Djere comfortable in straight sets by 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(8-6). Straight from Down Under to Round 2! 🇦🇺💪



De Minaur marches on in Paris. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/ZgoMLb86n4 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 27, 2025 Meanwhile, Medvedev has successfully tied the match, winnig the fourth set to tie it 2-2 in the match. Wonderful battle going on. 27 May 2025, 05:59:41 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: WTA Updates In the women's event, former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka made a perfect start to her campaign, winning against Yanina Wickayer by 6-0, 6-0. Coco Gauff has started well, winning the first set 6-2, and is leading 2:0 in the second set as well. 27 May 2025, 06:20:16 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: Zverev Wins Alexander Zverev is through to the second round without breaking much sweat. He shows the exit door to American Learner Tien in the very first round with a straight-set victory. Zverev earns a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 victory to march into the second round of French Open 2025. 27 May 2025, 06:47:47 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3 Meanwhile, Grigor Dimitrov had to retire out of his clash against qualifier Ethan Quinn who will now luckily feature in the second round. Dimitrov had won the first two sets but an injury in the leg forced him to withdraw. It is the fourth consecutive Grand Slam that Dimitrov has had to retire injured highlighting his fitness issues which have stretched for some time now. 27 May 2025, 06:52:59 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: Djokovic Begins Well, Novak Djokovic is on the court all set to begin his French Open 2025 journey. Up against the legend is rookie Mackenzie McDonald from the United States. Let us see how good Djokovic looks in this clash. Here we go! 27 May 2025, 07:25:20 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: Pegula Leading Jessica Pegula has clinched the first set against AA Todoni. An easy beginning for Pegula who has won the first set 6-3. Let us see how quickly she can get done with this first round clash. 27 May 2025, 07:40:03 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: Djokovic Leading A good start for Novak Djokovic at the Roland Garros. He clinches the first 6-3 with relative ease over Mackenzie McDonald who will have a tough time containing the Serb in this match now. 27 May 2025, 08:01:44 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: Pegula In Round 2 Jessica Pegula has made light work of Anca Todoni in the opening round and she is through to the second round of the French Open 2025 women's singles competition. Pegula earned an easy 6-2, 6-4 victory to advance. 27 May 2025, 09:14:40 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: Djokovic In Round 2 Novak Djokovic is in the second round now with a victory over Mackinzie McDonald of the United States of America. The match went in favour of Djokovic with the scoreline of 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. 27 May 2025, 09:41:15 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: Draper In Action Jake Draper is currently in action against Mattia Belucci of Italy and the game is currently poised at 1-1 after the first two sets. Bellucci won the first set 6-3 but then the fifth seeded Draper bounced back brilliantly by winning the second set 6-1. 27 May 2025, 10:04:37 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: Match Reports Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva both claimed straight-sets wins over their first-round opponents at Roland-Garros. Read full report here 27 May 2025, 10:35:37 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3 Novak Djokovic's quest to win a record-breaking 25th grand slam title at this year's French Open began with a routine victory over Mackenzie McDonald. Thank you for following us all day. Bye, bye! 28 May 2025, 12:39:15 am IST French Open Day 4 Schedule Afternoon Session: Start time 2:30 PM Channel: SONY SPORTS TEN 1 Men’s Singles: 1. MAROZSAN vs. ALCARAZ (2) Women’s Singles: 1. ARANGO vs. ZHENG (8) 2. ⁠PAOLINI vs. TOMLJANOVIC 3. ⁠RADUCANU vs. SWIATEK (5) Channel: SONY SPORTS TEN 2 Men’s Singles: 1. RUDD (7) vs. BORGES Men’s Doubles: 1. BHAMBRI/ GALLOWAY vs. HAASE/ JEBENS 2. ⁠BU/ CARABELLI vs. BALAJI/ REYES-VARELA Channel: SONY SPORTS TEN 3 HD Men’s Singles: 1. GIGANTE vs. TSITSIPAS (20) Women’s Singles: 1. BONDAR vs. SVITOLINA (13) Men’s Doubles: 1. DIALLO/ FEARNLEY vs. BARRIENTOS/ BOLLIPALLI 2. ⁠BOPANNA/ PAVLASEK vs. CASH/ TRACY Channel SONY SPORTS TEN 4 Men’ Singles 1. RUDD (7) vs. BORGES Women’s Singles: 1. ARANGO vs. ZHENG Men’s Doubles: 1. BU/ CARABELLI vs. BALAJI/ REYES-VARELA 2. ⁠BOPANNA/ PAVLASEK vs. CASH/ TRACY Evening Session: Start time 12:00 AM Channel: SONY SPORTS TEN 1 | SONY SPORTS TEN 2 | SONY SPORTS TEN 3 | SONY SPORTS TEN 4 Men’s singles: 1. NAVA vs. RUNE (10)