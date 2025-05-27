French Open Day 3 Highlights: Djokovic Wins; Big Stars All Through To Round 2

Follow the major highlights from the third day of French Open 2025 here

Serbias Novak Djokovic returns the ball
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Mackenzie McDonald of the U.S. during their first round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. AP/Thibault Camus
A star studded day and we got the expected performance from the big names. Novak Djokovic brushed aside Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets to get into the second round. Alexander Zverev too had an easy outing and advanced to the second round. Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula too won their openers while Jake Draper came from behind to clinch victory. Things have started on a good note for the stars. Follow highlights below
LIVE UPDATES

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: Welcome!

Bonjour and good afternoon to all tuning in for our live coverage of the third day of French Open 2025. The action begins at 2:30 PM IST.

To find out when and where to watch the matches live, read here.

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: Opening Matches

Below is the list of matches that begin at 2:30 PM IST, kicking of the third day of French Open 2025 action.

French Open ATP:

  • Alex de Minaur (Australia) vs Laslo Djere (Serbia)

  • Aleksandar Kovecevic (USA) vs Federico Agustin Gomez (Argentina)

  • Daniil Medvedev (World) vs Cameron Norrie (Great Britain)

  • Alexander Shevchenko (Kazakhstan) vs Dusan Lajovic (Serbia)

French Open WTA:

  • Mirra Andreeva (World) vs Cristina Bucsa (Spain)

  • Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil) vs Hailey Baptiste (USA)

  • Nao Hibino (Japan) vs Moyuka Uchijima (Japan)

  • Oksana Selekhmeteva (World) vs Marketa Vondousova (Czech Republic)

  • Yaina Wickmayer (Belgium) vs Victoria Azarenka (World)

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: Where To Watch Medvedev And Andreeva?

The two headline events among our first round of matches are Daniil Medvedev facing Cameron Norrie, and Mirra Andreeva facing Cristina Bucsa.

Find out where to watch the ATP match here, and the WTA match here.

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: Matches Delayed

The opening matches have been delayed by ten minutes, with the new starting time 2:40 PM IST.

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: Norrie Stretching Medvedev

Medvedev hasn't gotten to the best of starts on clay, as Norrie's accurate serves are stretching the Russian player. The American currently has an early 2-1 lead in the first set.

Meanwhile, de Minaur has a leading start against Djere.

In a big shock, Bucsa is leading 3-0 in the opening set against Andreeva. This is not the start the World No. 6 would have wanted.

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: Close Matches So Far

Both Medvedev and Andreeva have made stunning comebacks after trailing early. Medvedev is leading 4-3 against Norrie in the first set, while Andreeva's match against Bucsa is tied at 4-4.

Meanwhile, world No. 61 Uchijima lost the first set against world No. 196 Hibino. An upset on the cards?

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: Daniil Medvedev Trailing

Huge update from Roland-Garros that Daniil Medvedev, no 11 seed, is down in the first set. The Russian lost 5-7 to Cameron Norrie in the first set.

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: Andreeva Wins!

In the first big result today, Mirra Andreeva came back from trailing 4-0 in the first set to decimate Cristina Bucsa, ultimately winning 6-4, 6-3.

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: Medvedev Medical Timeout

Daniil Medvedev, currently leading 2-1 in the third set after losing the opening two sets to Norrie, took a medical timeout after huting the index finger. After some patching up, he is good to go.

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: Medvedev Fights Back

Daniil Medvedev has fought back from a precarious situation, winning the third set 6-4 after a slow start and a medical timeout in betwee. It's game on!

Meanwhile, de Minaur has gone to tiebreak in the third set against Djere.

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: De Minaur Wins!

Firstly, Alex de Minaur has won his opening match against Laslo Djere comfortable in straight sets by 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(8-6).

Meanwhile, Medvedev has successfully tied the match, winnig the fourth set to tie it 2-2 in the match. Wonderful battle going on.

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: WTA Updates

In the women's event, former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka made a perfect start to her campaign, winning against Yanina Wickayer by 6-0, 6-0.

Coco Gauff has started well, winning the first set 6-2, and is leading 2:0 in the second set as well.

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: Zverev Wins

Alexander Zverev is through to the second round without breaking much sweat. He shows the exit door to American Learner Tien in the very first round with a straight-set victory. Zverev earns a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 victory to march into the second round of French Open 2025.

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3

Meanwhile, Grigor Dimitrov had to retire out of his clash against qualifier Ethan Quinn who will now luckily feature in the second round. Dimitrov had won the first two sets but an injury in the leg forced him to withdraw. It is the fourth consecutive Grand Slam that Dimitrov has had to retire injured highlighting his fitness issues which have stretched for some time now.

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: Djokovic Begins

Well, Novak Djokovic is on the court all set to begin his French Open 2025 journey. Up against the legend is rookie Mackenzie McDonald from the United States. Let us see how good Djokovic looks in this clash. Here we go!

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: Pegula Leading

Jessica Pegula has clinched the first set against AA Todoni. An easy beginning for Pegula who has won the first set 6-3. Let us see how quickly she can get done with this first round clash.

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: Djokovic Leading

A good start for Novak Djokovic at the Roland Garros. He clinches the first 6-3 with relative ease over Mackenzie McDonald who will have a tough time containing the Serb in this match now.

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: Pegula In Round 2

Jessica Pegula has made light work of Anca Todoni in the opening round and she is through to the second round of the French Open 2025 women's singles competition. Pegula earned an easy 6-2, 6-4 victory to advance.

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: Djokovic In Round 2

Novak Djokovic is in the second round now with a victory over Mackinzie McDonald of the United States of America. The match went in favour of Djokovic with the scoreline of 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: Draper In Action

Jake Draper is currently in action against Mattia Belucci of Italy and the game is currently poised at 1-1 after the first two sets. Bellucci won the first set 6-3 but then the fifth seeded Draper bounced back brilliantly by winning the second set 6-1.

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: Match Reports

Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva both claimed straight-sets wins over their first-round opponents at Roland-Garros.

Read full report here

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3

Novak Djokovic's quest to win a record-breaking 25th grand slam title at this year's French Open began with a routine victory over Mackenzie McDonald.

Read match report here

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 3: Draper Wins

Jake Draper has bounced back from a set down to win his first round men's singles clash against Matteo Bellucci. Draper lost the opening set 3-6 but then made a comeback to beat Bellucci 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

French Open 2025 Day 3 Wrap

A star studded day and we got the expected performance from the big names. Novak Djokovic brushed aside Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets to get into the second round. Alexander Zverev too had an easy outing and advanced to the second round. Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula too won their openers while Jake Draper came from behind to clinch victory. Things have started on a good note for the stars.

French Open 2025 Live Score Day 3

A good day today and we will have some big names in the park tomorrow again. Do join us again.

Bye Bye

We will see you tomorrow. Thank you for following us all day. Bye, bye!

French Open Day 4 Schedule

Afternoon Session: Start time 2:30 PM

Channel: SONY SPORTS TEN 1

Men’s Singles:

1. MAROZSAN vs. ALCARAZ (2)

Women’s Singles:

1. ARANGO vs. ZHENG (8)

2. ⁠PAOLINI vs. TOMLJANOVIC

3. ⁠RADUCANU vs. SWIATEK (5)

Channel: SONY SPORTS TEN 2

Men’s Singles:

1. RUDD (7) vs. BORGES

Men’s Doubles:

1. BHAMBRI/ GALLOWAY vs. HAASE/ JEBENS

2. ⁠BU/ CARABELLI vs. BALAJI/ REYES-VARELA

Channel: SONY SPORTS TEN 3 HD

Men’s Singles:

1. GIGANTE vs. TSITSIPAS (20)

Women’s Singles:

1. BONDAR vs. SVITOLINA (13)

Men’s Doubles:

1. DIALLO/ FEARNLEY vs. BARRIENTOS/ BOLLIPALLI

2. ⁠BOPANNA/ PAVLASEK vs. CASH/ TRACY

Channel SONY SPORTS TEN 4

Men’ Singles

1. RUDD (7) vs. BORGES

Women’s Singles:

1. ARANGO vs. ZHENG

Men’s Doubles:

1. BU/ CARABELLI vs. BALAJI/ REYES-VARELA

2. ⁠BOPANNA/ PAVLASEK vs. CASH/ TRACY

Evening Session: Start time 12:00 AM

Channel: SONY SPORTS TEN 1 | SONY SPORTS TEN 2 | SONY SPORTS TEN 3 | SONY SPORTS TEN 4

Men’s singles:

1. NAVA vs. RUNE (10)

Published At:
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss