French Open 2024 Preview: A Look At Some Of The Best Roland Garros Images - In Pics

In this file photo Poland's Iga Swiatek holds the trophy as she celebrates winning the women's final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in three sets, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 10, 2023. Swiatek has won two titles in a row, and three overall, at the French Open, which starts Sunday at Roland Garros in Paris.