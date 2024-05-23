French Open 2024 Preview: A Look At Some Of The Best Roland Garros Images - In Pics

In this file photo Poland's Iga Swiatek holds the trophy as she celebrates winning the women's final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in three sets, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 10, 2023. Swiatek has won two titles in a row, and three overall, at the French Open, which starts Sunday at Roland Garros in Paris.
Spectators wait as the court is covered to protect it from rain during a qualification match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, May 22, 2024.
In this file photo Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy as he celebrates winning the men's singles final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Norway's Casper Ruud at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Djokovic won three of his men’s-record 24 Grand Slam titles at the French Open, which starts Sunday at Roland Garros in Paris.
In this file photo view of center court with a wide-angle lens as Serena Williams of the U.S., near side, returns in the final of the French Open tennis tournament against Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic at Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France, Saturday, June 6, 2015.
In this file photo Spain's Rafael Nadal, left, gets the cup from Swedish tennis legend Bjorn Borg after defeating Serbia's Novak Djokovic in their final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France, Sunday, June 8, 2014.
In this file photo Spain's Rafael Nadal is congratulated by relatives after defeating Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their men's final match in the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 11, 2012.
In this file photo Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts as he defeats Argentina's Mariano Puerta during their final match of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium, Sunday June 5, 2005, in Paris. Nadal beat Puerta 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 7-5 to win.
In this file photo Rafael Nadal of Spain is raised by the team's doctor Julian Casanova after winning 6-4, 6-1, 6-2, to Arnaud Clement of France during their Davis Cup world group semifinal tennis match in Alicante, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2004. The 2024 French Open is expected to be the last one for Rafael Nadal.