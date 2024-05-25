Tennis

French Open 2024: Evergrowing Bopanna 'Adapting And Enjoying' Despite Clay Not Being The Biggest Strength

India’s evergrowing 44-year-old Rohan Bopanna will fly to Paris with just one goal in mind - a deep run at the Open and the Olympics. He kept his cards close to his chest after disappointing results at Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome

Roland Garros is arguably the toughest grand slam, and Parisian clay is a place where the mind asks the body to go beyond the limit. The duels, the conditions, the humidity, the crowds, the dimensions. (More Tennis News)

India’s evergrowing 44-year-old Rohan Bopanna will fly to Paris with just one goal in mind - a deep run at the Open and the Olympics. 

The Australian Open champion is keeping his cards close to his chest after disappointing results at Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome but is hopeful to have a good start in Paris, go one better than 2023 and is looking forward to carrying the confidence from the last three Grand Slams.

“To start better than last year [first round]. It’s not one of the best clay-court seasons we’ve had so far [partner Matthew Ebden]. But it is a fresh beginning. The last three Grand Slams have been pretty fruitful. So, looking to just get a good start,” Rohan Bopanna was quoted as saying by Sportstar. 

The World No.4 further went on to say that the confidence and belief has been brewing for the doubles duo after their success in Melbourne at the Australian Open but also came to terms that clay was not their biggest strength. 

“Of course! Now, there is confidence and belief to win a Grand Slam. Earlier, the situation was different. To be honest, I don’t think clay is our biggest strength. But both of us are adapting and enjoying ,” he added.

The 44-year-old opined that despite clay not being the go-to surface as a doubles team, the ever-learning Bopanna has started to adapt and enjoy playing on the orange dirt. 

The two-time Grand Slam champion also sang Sumit Nagal praises and was very optimistic about India’s tennis growth with Nagal and Yuki Bhambri making it into the main draw at the French.

“As a team, I don’t think it is a strength, but as an individual, I have really started enjoying playing on clay. I’ve adapted and am still learning. Sumit has been playing very well and this time he has qualified directly into the main draw, which is really good. I saw him play in Monte Carlo; he’s grown and matured. Yuki Bhambri is also in the doubles main draw. It’s definitely going to give a big boost for Indian tennis,” he concluded. 

