Tennis

Felix Auger Aliassime Vs Alex De Minaur, US Open 2025 QF: Gruelling Four-Set Win Sends Canadian To Semis

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime clinched a gruelling four-set victory (4-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5, 7-6 (4)) against eighth seed Alex de Minaur in the US Open 2025 men’s singles quarter-final on Arthur Ashe Stadium court. Auger-Aliassime showcased his stamina and perseverance in an epic battle against de Minaur, triumphing in a contest lasting over four hours. After dropping the first set and saving set points in a tense second-set tiebreak, the Canadian bounced back in style. The underdog held his nerve under immense pressure, aided by a litany of unforced errors from de Minaur. Forcing the fourth set into a tiebreak, Auger-Aliassime used his power and pace to seal a fantastic comeback that booked his place in the US Open 2025 semi-final.