US Open: Coco Gauff Cries Fights Tears To Reach Round 3

An emotional Coco Gauff managed to defeat an unseeded Croatian Donna Vekic 7-6(5), 6-2 and reach the third round of the US Open 2025 on Thursday. The form US Open champion got teary-eyed due to her serving issues. However, she came back strongly from it to make the second set one-sided and win the match with ease.