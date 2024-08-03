Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Final Preview, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Battle Of The Titans At Roland Garros

Alcaraz and Djokovic meet at Roland-Garros, as they meet in the gold medal match at the Men's Singles final at the Paris Olympics 2024

Carlos-Alcaraz-Paris-Olympics-Tennis-2024-AP-Photo
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates his victory over Tommy Paul, of United States during their men's quarter-final match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
info_icon

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will meet for the men's tennis singles gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Sunday in the latest installment of a fascinating old-vs.-young rivalry that included a matchup in the Wimbledon final three weeks ago. (Streaming | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Alcaraz won that one — “Quite comfortably,” Djokovic acknowledged — just like he did when they played each other for last year's trophy at the All England Club.

When Alcaraz's semi-final in Paris ended Friday afternoon — before Djokovic played in his later semifinal that night — the 21-year-old Spaniard was asked what it might be like to possibly take on the 37-year-old Serbian again.

“Hopefully,” Alcaraz said with a chuckle, “the same as Wimbledon.”

Novak Djokovic will face Carlos Alcaraz with gold on the line in Paris - null
Paris Games: Djokovic To Battle Alcaraz For Gold In Olympics Showdown - Data Debrief

BY Stats Perform

Here is what else to know about the men's tennis singles final:

Why does Djokovic vs. Alcaraz for the men's tennis singles gold matter?Djokovic is the oldest man in an Olympic tennis singles final; Alcaraz is the youngest.

Djokovic is considered by many to be the greatest men's tennis player in history, a stance bolstered by statistics such as his 24 Grand Slam titles (more than any other man) and his 400-plus weeks spent at No. 1 in the rankings (more than any man or woman).

There is basically just one thing missing from his resume: an Olympic gold. Before beating Lorenzo Musetti in Paris on Friday, Djokovic had been 0-3 in Summer Games semifinals, losing to the eventual champion each time — Rafael Nadal in Beijing, Andy Murray in London, Alexander Zverev in Tokyo.

Djokovic left the 2008 Olympics with a bronze, but he really wanted to improve on that now. “I know,” Musetti said, “how much it means for (him) to win a gold.”

Alcaraz is the best thing going right now in the sport, having added his recent Wimbledon triumph to the one that came in June at the French Open, which is contested annually at Roland Garros, the clay-court facility being used for the Paris Games' tennis competition.

In 2022, he became the first teenager to reach No. 1 in the ATP rankings and now has four Grand Slam titles — the first man to win at least one on clay, grass and hard courts before age 22.

“Alcaraz has proven the best player in the world at the moment,” said Djokovic, who was seeded No. 1 at the Olympics after top-ranked Jannik Sinner withdrew because of tonsillitis.

Alcaraz was seeded No. 2, but other players tend to agree with Djokovic's assessment.

“It's not a secret that, right now,” said American Tommy Paul, who lost to the Spanish star in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and the Olympics, “Alcaraz is kind of like the golden standard.”

Why is Djokovic wearing a gray sleeve on his knee at the Olympics?Djokovic tore the meniscus in his right knee during a fourth-round victory at the French Open on June 3, then had surgery in Paris two days later. Most people figured he would need to skip Wimbledon, which started on July 1, and the Olympics.

Nope.

He showed up at the All England Club, wearing a gray sleeve on his right knee, and while it took him a few matches to get going, eventually Djokovic looked very much like himself. Until, that is, he took on Alcaraz for the title.

At the Summer Games, there was only one match where the knee was an issue — when he felt pain in the second set of a victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals Thursday night. But he put in plenty of work with his physiotherapist between then and his match against Musetti, when all was OK.

“I feel like I'm a different player than I was in Wimbledon. The way I move. The way I'm striking the ball,” said Djokovic, who eliminated Nadal in the second round in Paris.

“I feel more confident about myself and chances in the final" on Sunday, he said.

Is Djokovic or Alcaraz the betting favorite for the gold?Alcaraz is favored to win the men's singles final, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, which lists him with a -250 money line. Djokovic is at +195. If Djokovic manages to win in straight sets, that would pay off at +360.

“The way he's playing,” Djokovic said, “he's definitely a favorite.”

How to watch Djokovic vs. Alcaraz for the men's tennis gold?

The men's final is scheduled to be the second match at Court Philippe Chatrier on Sunday and won't start before 2 p.m. local time (8 a.m. EDT). To find the right channel, check NBC's online schedule

Advertisement

What is the head-to-head record between Djokovic and Alcaraz?

They have met a total of six times previously and each man has won three of those matches.

The only time they played at Court Philippe Chatrier was in the 2023 French Open semifinals. Djokovic won that one 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 when Alcaraz succumbed to full-body cramps during the last two sets.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Legends Intercontinental T20 Unveil Exciting Schedule For Upcoming Tournament
  2. Former India Coach Ravi Shastri Applauds Jasprit Bumrah's Spells In T20 World Cup 2024
  3. Lyca Kovai Kings Vs Dindigul Dragons Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch LKK Vs DD Final Match
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Preview: Spin, Slow Pitch Worry IND After Tied Match
  5. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka Tie Match Against India - In Pics
Football News
  1. Bayern Munich 2-1 Tottenham: Vidovic, Goretzka On Target Against Spurs
  2. Guardiola As New ENG Manager? City Boss Committed To Club Amid England Managerial Talks
  3. France Vs Egypt Live Streaming, Paris Olympics 2024 Football Semi-Finals: When, Where To Watch
  4. English Premier League: Gallagher Offered New Deal At Chelsea, Says Maresca
  5. Spain Vs Morocco Live Streaming, Paris Olympics 2024 Football Semi-Finals: When, Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics: Ebden, Peers Claim Gold In Men's Doubles
  2. Canadian Open: Iga Swiatek, Barbora Krejcikova Among Top Players To Withdraw
  3. Washington Open: Aryna Sabalenka Delighted To Beat 'Tough' Victoria Azarenka In Quarters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic To Play Alcaraz In Men's Singles Final - In Pics
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics 2024: Katerina Siniakova, Tomas Machac Shine With Gold Amid Relationship Mystery
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Great Britain, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GBR Quarter-Final Match On TV And Online
  2. IND Vs GB, Preview, Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Hockey Team Eye To Seal Semi-Final Berth
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat AUS In Hockey After 52 Years - In Pics
  4. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Highlights: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years
  5. Indian Hockey Team Pulls Off First Olympic Win Over Australia In 52 Years

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News Updates: 245 Dead In Wayanad Landslides; Kerala Govt To Establish Township For Displaced Persons
  2. Day In Pics: August 3, 2024
  3. Madhya Pradesh: 4 Children Die After Building Wall Collapses On Them; 2 Others Injured
  4. Gyanvapi Row: Varanasi Court To Hear Hindu Side's Plea On Vyasji's Basement On Aug 17
  5. Punjab: Ex-Cop Shoots Dead Bureaucrat Son-In-Law Inside Chandigarh Court
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes' On Hotstar Movie Review: Wes Ball Delivers A Visually Appealing Film That Is Packed With Stellar Performances
  2. Junaid Khan Reveals Why Aamir Khan Asked Him To Take Over Production: Dad Was Going Through A I-Am-Retiring Phase
  3. Watch: Actor Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad In Army Uniform, Donates Rs 3 Crore For Relief
  4. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Teaser: Vijay Varma Plays The Captain In This Series Based On The 1999 Hijack
  5. AP Dhillon Ropes In Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt For 'Old Money' - Watch Teaser Inside
US News
  1. 10 Youngest Olympic Athletes At The Paris Games 2024
  2. What’s The Buzz About Pin Trading At The Paris Olympics 2024?
  3. California’s Iconic Salmon At Risk As Park Fire Rages On
  4. What Is The 'Just Give Me My Money' TikTok Trend? | Here's How To Join The Viral Prank
  5. This Viral Theory Claims We’re All Living Forever. Here’s How It Could Be True
World News
  1. 10 Youngest Olympic Athletes At The Paris Games 2024
  2. What’s The Buzz About Pin Trading At The Paris Olympics 2024?
  3. Russia: 10 Killed In Apartment Block Collapse In Ural Mountains; Search Op Ends
  4. California’s Iconic Salmon At Risk As Park Fire Rages On
  5. What Is The 'Just Give Me My Money' TikTok Trend? | Here's How To Join The Viral Prank
Latest Stories
  1. Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson | Controversy Explained
  2. Puja Khedkar Case: Pune Police To Likely Close Down Case Against Collector Suhas Diwase
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Indian Origin Kamala Harris Officially Enters Presidential Race As Democratic Candidate
  5. Paris Olympics Day 8: Will India Win Any Medal Today? Podium Prospects On August 3
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Middle East Tensions: Back-To-Back Assassinations, Iran's Retaliation Threat; US Sends Jets And Ships
  8. Manipur Has Over 10 Thousand Illegal Migrants: CM N Biren Singh