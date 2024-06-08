It is the last weekend of the 2024 French Open, and the two men's singles finalists are gearing up for their ultimate showdown on June 9, Sunday, vying for the Musketeers' Trophy at the Court Philppe Chatrier. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)
Carlos Alcaraz emerged victorious in a thrilling five-set encounter against the world no.1 Jannik Sinner 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the semi-final, propelling himslef into his first-ever French Open final. On the other hand, the fourth seed Alexander Zverev secured his spot in the summit clash after defeating the two-time runner-up Carper Ruud 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2. It will be Zeverev's second appearance in a Grand Slam's final.
Carlos Alcaraz has lifted the Grand Slam title two times previously at - US Open 2022, and Wimbledon Championship 2023. Meanwhile, the 27 year old, Alexander Zeverev is yet to claim a major title. His closest brush with victory came in the 2022 US Open final, where Dominic Thiem halted his quest for glory. The current world no.4 has been facing disappointment at Roland Garros suffering semi-finals defeat for the past three years. This time around, Alexander beacme the first German to enter the finals since Michael Stich in 1996.
After winning the semi-finals match against Sinner, Alcaraz said, "I hope to play many, many more matches like this one against Jannik but it's one of the toughest I’ve played for sure." Meanwhile, when Zverev was asked if he is ready to win his first grand slam after kocking out Ruud, he said, "I'm definitely not a kid any more, I'm a little older. If not now, then when?"
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev, Head To Head
Matches Played - 9
Alexander Zverev Won - 5
Carlos Alcaraz won - 4
When is Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev, French Open 2024 Final?
The French Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev,final match is scheduled for Sunday, June 9 (exact timing of match start is not yet confirmed).
Where will Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev, French Open 2024 final match be played?
The Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev, final match of the French Open 2024 will be played at the Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris.
Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev French Open 2024 finals match?
The French Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev, final match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India. Live streaming is available on the SonyLiv (both app and website).
Elsewhere...
The 123rd edition of the French Open can be watched on -- Eurosport (in more than 50 countries, including England), CCTV (China), Nine (Australia), Sky (New Zealand), CJ Media (South Korea), ESPN (Latin America), BeIn Sports (North Africa, Middle East, Asia), SuperSport and Canal+ (Sub-Saharan Africa), Wowow (Japan), RDS (Canada), etc.