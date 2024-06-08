Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev, French Open 2024 Final Live Streaming: H2H, When, Where To Watch

Carlos Alcaraz emerged victorious in a thrilling five-set encounter against the world no.1 Jannik Sinner 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the semi-final. On the other hand, Alexander Zverev secured his spot in the summit clash after defeating the two-time runner-up Carper Ruud 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates French Open 2024 semi-finals win over Jannik Sinner on June 7, Friday at Court Philippe Chatrier.
info_icon

It is the last weekend of the 2024 French Open, and the two men's singles finalists are gearing up for their ultimate showdown on June 9, Sunday, vying for the Musketeers' Trophy at the Court Philppe Chatrier. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

Carlos Alcaraz emerged victorious in a thrilling five-set encounter against the world no.1 Jannik Sinner 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the semi-final, propelling himslef into his first-ever French Open final. On the other hand, the fourth seed Alexander Zverev secured his spot in the summit clash after defeating the two-time runner-up Carper Ruud 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2. It will be Zeverev's second appearance in a Grand Slam's final.

Carlos Alcaraz has lifted the Grand Slam title two times previously at - US Open 2022, and Wimbledon Championship 2023. Meanwhile, the 27 year old, Alexander Zeverev is yet to claim a major title. His closest brush with victory came in the 2022 US Open final, where Dominic Thiem halted his quest for glory. The current world no.4 has been facing disappointment at Roland Garros suffering semi-finals defeat for the past three years. This time around, Alexander beacme the first German to enter the finals since Michael Stich in 1996.

After winning the semi-finals match against Sinner, Alcaraz said, "I hope to play many, many more matches like this one against Jannik but it's one of the toughest I’ve played for sure." Meanwhile, when Zverev was asked if he is ready to win his first grand slam after kocking out Ruud, he said, "I'm definitely not a kid any more, I'm a little older. If not now, then when?"

Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev, Head To Head

Matches Played - 9

Alexander Zverev Won - 5

Carlos Alcaraz won - 4

When is Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev, French Open 2024 Final?

The French Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev,final match is scheduled for Sunday, June 9 (exact timing of match start is not yet confirmed).

Where will Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev, French Open 2024 final match be played?

The Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev, final match of the French Open 2024 will be played at the Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris.

Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev French Open 2024 finals match?

The French Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev, final match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India. Live streaming is available on the SonyLiv (both app and website).

Elsewhere...

The 123rd edition of the French Open can be watched on -- Eurosport (in more than 50 countries, including England), CCTV (China), Nine (Australia), Sky (New Zealand), CJ Media (South Korea), ESPN (Latin America), BeIn Sports (North Africa, Middle East, Asia), SuperSport and Canal+ (Sub-Saharan Africa), Wowow (Japan), RDS (Canada), etc.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Man Arrested In UP Over Alleged Objectionable Remarks On Modi, Yogi
  2. Education Ministry Sets Up Panel To Probe Results Of Over 1,500 Students Who Got Grace Marks In NEET UG 2024
  3. Bodies Of All 4 Students Who Drowned In Russian River Recovered, Being Flown To India
  4. IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Kerala On June 8
  5. LSAT Results 2024 Out: Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard, And More | Details Inside
Entertainment News
  1. Kareena Kapoor Poses With 'Soul Sister' Malaika Arora During Girls' Night With Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora
  2. Amitabh Bachchan To Make A Special Appearance In Gujarati Film 'Fakt Purusho Maate'
  3. Amitabh Bachchan To Collaborate With Son Abhishek Bachchan, Gives A Peek Into The Untitled Project
  4. Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher, Shekhar Suman Address Kangana Ranaut Airport Slap Incident, Condemn The Row
  5. 'Animal' Star Triptii Dimri Buys Luxurious House Worth Rs 14 Crore In Mumbai's Bandra
Sports News
  1. BAN Vs SL, ICC T20 World Cup: Hridoy Hits Hasaranga For Three Sixes In Game-Changing Over - Watch
  2. ICC T20 World Cup: True Game-Changers Score Over 2 Runs Per Ball, Opines Sidhu
  3. French Open Final: Alexander Zverev Happy With Tough Path To Roland Garros Title Round
  4. T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Edge Out Sri Lanka By Two Wickets In Texas Thriller - In Pics
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev, French Open 2024 Final Live Streaming: H2H, When, Where To Watch
World News
  1. US: 1 Killed, 4 Wounded In Shooting Near Los Angeles College, Say Police
  2. Biden’s Push To End The Gaza War
  3. Apollo 8 Astronaut William Anders Who Captured ‘Earthrise’ Dies In Plane Crash
  4. Slovaks And Others Go To The Polls In EU Elections Under The Shadow Of An Assassination Attempt
  5. Macron Is Hosting Biden For A State Visit As The Two Leaders Try To Move Past Trade Tensions
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Mahmudullah Takes BAN Home In Low-Scoring Thriller
  2. Delhi: 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Fire Explosion At Narela Food Processing Unit
  3. Key Meeting Over Modi 3.0 Cabinet Today, Congress Leaders Chalk Out Future Strategy At CWC Meet | Details Inside
  4. Ileana D'Cruz Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Koa Phoenix From Her Beach Holiday - Check Post Inside
  5. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh’s Film Performs Decently, Earns Nearly Rs 4 Crore
  6. Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87: PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli Pay Tributes To The Media Baron
  7. PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: AI Technology For Security; Snipers, Armed Cops To Be Deployed | Delhi On High Alert
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results News Live: CWC Urges Rahul Gandhi To Become LoP In Lok Sabha; Bangladesh PM Hasina Arrives For Modi's Swearing-in Ceremony