After winning the semi-finals match against Sinner, Alcaraz said, "I hope to play many, many more matches like this one against Jannik but it's one of the toughest I’ve played for sure." Meanwhile, when Zverev was asked if he is ready to win his first grand slam after kocking out Ruud, he said, "I'm definitely not a kid any more, I'm a little older. If not now, then when?"