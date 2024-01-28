The match that lasted three hours and 44 minutes, saw Sinner fight tooth and nail to clinch his maiden Grand Slam over Medvedev, who himself will be bitterly dissapointed. The Russian third seed has now lost a second Australian Open final after two sets up, following from his defeat to Rafael Nadal in 2022.

Sinner, 22, is the third youngest player to win the men's singles title at the Australian Open since 1988 (when the tournament moved to Melbourne Park), older only than Novak Djokovic in 2008 and Jim Courier in 1992.