Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iga Swiatek, French Open Semi-Final Highlights: Top Seed Enters Final After Brilliant Win

Catch the highlights of the Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iga Swiatek, Roland Garros 2025 women's singles tennis semi-final match, here

Aryna Sabalenka vs Iga Swiatek French Open AP
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during their semi-final of the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. Photo: AP
Here are the highlights of the women's singles semi-final of the French Open 2025 played between Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek at Court Philippe-Chatrier on Thursday (June 5). Sabalenka finished Swiatek's winning streak of 26 matches at Roland Garros and knocked her out of the tournament, and entered the final. Catch the highlights of the Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iga Swiatek, Roland Garros 2025 women's singles tennis semi-final match, here
LIVE UPDATES

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iga Swiatek Live Score, French Open SF: Start Time, Streaming

The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30pm IST. It will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website in India. The French Open semi-final between Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iga Swiatek Live Score, French Open SF: Road To Semis

Aryna Sabalenka cruised past Kamilla Rakhimova, Jil Teichmann, Olga Danilovic and Amanda Anisimova in the first four rounds, before prevailing over Zheng Qinwen in the quarters. As for Iga Swiatek, she dispatched Rebecca Sramkova, Emma Raducanu, Jacqueline Cristian and Elena Rybakina before getting the better of Elina Svitolina in the last-eight stage.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iga Swiatek Live Score, French Open SF: Head-To-Head Record

Swiatek holds the clear advantage in the head-to-head record. She has won eight of the 12 matches played between her and Sabalenka, while the Belarusian has just won four. This is also because of Swiatek's overall dominance earlier, but things have changed somewhat recently. Let's see how it goes tonight.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iga Swiatek Live Score, French Open SF: Set 1 Underway

The two players arrive on court and after the customary pre-match knocking, it is love all, play. Swiatek serves first in the opening set and Sabalenka immediately garners two break points. Swiatek double faults under pressure, and the world number one is up and away with an ideal start.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iga Swiatek Live Score, French Open SF: Set 1

Sabalenka broke Swiatek again to race away to a 3-0 lead. But the Polish former world no. 1 bounces back with a break of her own to reduce the deficit. She needs to break Sabalenka at least once more to stand a chance in this set, however.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iga Swiatek Live Score, French Open SF: Riveting Stuff

The two feisty players are not giving an inch. Close calls are being contested, stares being exchanged and balls being scruffed up against the clay. The scoreline now is 4-3 in the first set, with Sabalenka still up a break of serve.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iga Swiatek Live Score, French Open SF: Tie-Break!

This is such a see-saw battle. Sabalenka breaks Swiatek at 5-5 to serve for the set, but the defending champion breaks right back to force a tie-break. Sabalenka leads it 4-1 as of now.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iga Swiatek Live Score, French Open SF: Set 1 Goes To Top Seed

Sabalenka wins the tie-break 7-1 to take the first set 7-6. She would not have expected to have to fight so hard after breaking Swiatek twice straight away, but the former world no. 1 has shown she's up for a scrap. Can Swiatek force a decider?

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iga Swiatek Live Score, French Open SF: Set 2

Swiatek has taken the lead in the second set with a break of serve advantage. She is up 3-2 and serving, hoping to hold all her serves from here to draw level in the encounter.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iga Swiatek Live Score, French Open SF: Set 2 Goes To Reigning Champ

Iga Swiatek conjures a remarkable turnaround, winning the second set 6-4 to level things up and force a decider. This one will go right down to the wire. Stay with us.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iga Swiatek Live Score, French Open SF: World No. 1 Leads In Set 3

Aryna Sabalenka has taken a 4-0 lead in the third set of the women's singles semi-finals match of the French Open 2025. Iga Swiatek is trying hard to win her first point in the set.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iga Swiatek Live Score, French Open SF: Sabalenka Enters Final!

Aryan Sabalenka won the third set without conceding any points and won the match eventually to enter the final of the women's singles French Open 2025. She won the match 7-6 4-6 6-0.

That's All From Our Side!

Aryna Sabalenka has entered the final of the French Open 2025 after beating Iga Swiatek and will clash with the winner of the second semi-final match between Coco Gauff and Lois Boisson.

That's all from our side. Goodbye and take care. Get updates on the second semi-finals here.

