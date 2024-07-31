Angelique Kerber Equals Olympic Record As Last Dance Continues In Paris

Angelique Kerber equalled an Olympic record as she reached the quarter-finals in Paris. (More Tennis News)
Kerber, who is retiring after the Games, overcame Leylah Fernandez to book her place in the last eight at Roland-Garros.
The former world number one prevailed 6-4 6-3 over Fernandez, who reached the US Open final in 2021.
In the process, Kerber joined Arantxa Sanchez Vicario as the woman with the most quarter-finals appearances (three) in the Olympics singles since tennis returned to the Games in 1988.
Kerber took silver at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.