Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Taekwondo Medallists - In Pics

Taekwondo event at the Paris 2024 Olympics started from August 7 and concluded on August 10 at the Grand Palais strip. About 128 taekwondo fighters took part, across both genders, in eight different weight categories. Each weight category comprised of 16 fighters. South Korea won two gold in this event.