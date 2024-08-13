Korea's Taejoon Park, second left, winner of the gold medal in a men's 58kg Taekwondo competition, celebrates on the podium with silver medal winner Azerbaijan's Gashim Magomedov, left, and bronze medal winners France's Cyrian Ravet, right, and Tunisia's Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi during the 2024 Summer Olympics, at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
Thailand's Panipak Wongpattankit, second left, winner of the gold medal in a women's 49kg Taekwondo competition, celebrates on the podium with silver medal winner China's Guo Qing, left, and bronze medal winners Iran's Mobina Nematzadeh, second right, and Croatia's Lena Stojkovic during the 2024 Summer Olympics, at the Grand Palais, in Paris, France.
Uzbekistan's Ulugbek Rashitov, second left, winner of the gold medal in a men's 68kg Taekwondo competition, celebrates on the podium with silver medal winner Jordan's Zaid Kareem, left, and bronze medal winners China's Liang Yushuai, second right, and Brazil's Edival Pontes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
France's Althea Laurin, second left, winner of the gold medal in a women over 67kg Taekwondo competition, celebrates on the podium with silver medal winner Uzbekistan's Svetlana Osipova, left, and bronze medal winners South Korea's Lee Dabin, right, and Turkey's Nafia Kus Aydin during the 2024 Summer Olympics, at the Grand Palais, in Paris, France.
Iran's Arian Salimi, second left, winner of the gold medal in a men's over 80kg Taekwondo competition, celebrates on the podium with silver medal winner Britain's Caden Cunningham, left, and bronze medal winners Cuba's Rafael Alba, second right, and Ivory Coast's Cheick Sallah Cisse during the 2024 Summer Olympics, at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
Korea's Kim Yujin, second left, winner of the gold medal in a women's 57kg Taekwondo competition, celebrates on the podium with silver medal winner Iran's Nahid Kiyanichandeh, left, and bronze medal winners Canada's Skylar Park, second right, and Bulgaria's Kimia Alizadeh Zenozi during the 2024 Summer Olympics, at the Grand Palais, in Paris, France.
Tunisia's Firas Katoussi celebrates after winning the gold medal in a men's 80kg Taekwondo final match against Iran's Mehran Barkhordari during the 2024 Summer Olympics, at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
Italy's Simone Alessio celebrates with his coach after winning the men's 80kg Taekwondo bronze final match against United States' Cj Nickolas during the 2024 Summer Olympics, at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
Denmark's Edi Hrnic celebrates after winning the men's 80kg Taekwondo bronze final match against Korea's Geonwoo Seo during the 2024 Summer Olympics, at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.