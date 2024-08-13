Sports

Taekwondo event at the Paris 2024 Olympics started from August 7 and concluded on August 10 at the Grand Palais strip. About 128 taekwondo fighters took part, across both genders, in eight different weight categories. Each weight category comprised of 16 fighters. South Korea won two gold in this event.

Men's 58kg Taekwondo: Azerbaijan's Gashim Magomedov (Silver), Korea's Taejoon Park (Gold), Tunisia's Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi (Bronze) and France's Cyrian Ravet (Bronze) | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Korea's Taejoon Park, second left, winner of the gold medal in a men's 58kg Taekwondo competition, celebrates on the podium with silver medal winner Azerbaijan's Gashim Magomedov, left, and bronze medal winners France's Cyrian Ravet, right, and Tunisia's Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi during the 2024 Summer Olympics, at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

Womens 49kg Taekwondo: Chinas Guo Qing (Silver), Thailands Panipak Wongpattankit (Gold), Irans Mobina Nematzadeh (Bronze), and Croatias Lena Stojkovic (Bronze)
Women's 49kg Taekwondo: China's Guo Qing (Silver), Thailand's Panipak Wongpattankit (Gold), Iran's Mobina Nematzadeh (Bronze), and Croatia's Lena Stojkovic (Bronze) | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Thailand's Panipak Wongpattankit, second left, winner of the gold medal in a women's 49kg Taekwondo competition, celebrates on the podium with silver medal winner China's Guo Qing, left, and bronze medal winners Iran's Mobina Nematzadeh, second right, and Croatia's Lena Stojkovic during the 2024 Summer Olympics, at the Grand Palais, in Paris, France.

Mens 68kg Taekwondo: Jordans Zaid Kareem (Silver), Uzbekistans Ulugbek Rashitov (Gold), Chinas Liang Yushuai (Bronze) and Brazils Edival Pontes (Bronze)
Men's 68kg Taekwondo: Jordan's Zaid Kareem (Silver), Uzbekistan's Ulugbek Rashitov (Gold), China's Liang Yushuai (Bronze) and Brazil's Edival Pontes (Bronze) | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Uzbekistan's Ulugbek Rashitov, second left, winner of the gold medal in a men's 68kg Taekwondo competition, celebrates on the podium with silver medal winner Jordan's Zaid Kareem, left, and bronze medal winners China's Liang Yushuai, second right, and Brazil's Edival Pontes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

Women over 67kg Taekwondo: Uzbekistans Svetlana Osipova (Silver), Frances Althea Laurin (Gold), Turkeys Nafia Kus Aydin (Bronze) and South Koreas Lee Dabin (Bronze)
Women over 67kg Taekwondo: Uzbekistan's Svetlana Osipova (Silver), France's Althea Laurin (Gold), Turkey's Nafia Kus Aydin (Bronze) and South Korea's Lee Dabin (Bronze) | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

France's Althea Laurin, second left, winner of the gold medal in a women over 67kg Taekwondo competition, celebrates on the podium with silver medal winner Uzbekistan's Svetlana Osipova, left, and bronze medal winners South Korea's Lee Dabin, right, and Turkey's Nafia Kus Aydin during the 2024 Summer Olympics, at the Grand Palais, in Paris, France.

Mens over 80kg Taekwondo: Britains Caden Cunningham (Silver), Irans Arian Salimi (Gold), Ivory Coasts Cheick Sallah (Bronze), and Cubas Rafael Alba (Bronze)
Men's over 80kg Taekwondo: Britain's Caden Cunningham (Silver), Iran's Arian Salimi (Gold), Ivory Coast's Cheick Sallah (Bronze), and Cuba's Rafael Alba (Bronze) | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Iran's Arian Salimi, second left, winner of the gold medal in a men's over 80kg Taekwondo competition, celebrates on the podium with silver medal winner Britain's Caden Cunningham, left, and bronze medal winners Cuba's Rafael Alba, second right, and Ivory Coast's Cheick Sallah Cisse during the 2024 Summer Olympics, at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

Womens 57kg Taekwondo: Irans Nahid Kiyanichandeh (Silver), Koreas Kim Yujin (Gold), Canadas Skylar Park (Bronze), and Bulgarias Kimia Alizadeh Zenozi (Bronze)
Women's 57kg Taekwondo: Iran's Nahid Kiyanichandeh (Silver), Korea's Kim Yujin (Gold), Canada's Skylar Park (Bronze), and Bulgaria's Kimia Alizadeh Zenozi (Bronze) | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Korea's Kim Yujin, second left, winner of the gold medal in a women's 57kg Taekwondo competition, celebrates on the podium with silver medal winner Iran's Nahid Kiyanichandeh, left, and bronze medal winners Canada's Skylar Park, second right, and Bulgaria's Kimia Alizadeh Zenozi during the 2024 Summer Olympics, at the Grand Palais, in Paris, France.

Mens 80kg Taekwondo: Tunisias Firas Katoussi celebrates winning gold medal
Men's 80kg Taekwondo: Tunisia's Firas Katoussi celebrates winning gold medal | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Tunisia's Firas Katoussi celebrates after winning the gold medal in a men's 80kg Taekwondo final match against Iran's Mehran Barkhordari during the 2024 Summer Olympics, at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

Mens 80kg Taekwondo: Italys Simone Alessio celebrates winning silver medal
Men's 80kg Taekwondo: Italy's Simone Alessio celebrates winning silver medal | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Italy's Simone Alessio celebrates with his coach after winning the men's 80kg Taekwondo bronze final match against United States' Cj Nickolas during the 2024 Summer Olympics, at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

Mens 80kg Taekwondo: Denmarks Edi Hrnic celebrates winning bronze medal
Men's 80kg Taekwondo: Denmark's Edi Hrnic celebrates winning bronze medal | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Denmark's Edi Hrnic celebrates after winning the men's 80kg Taekwondo bronze final match against Korea's Geonwoo Seo during the 2024 Summer Olympics, at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

