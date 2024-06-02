Sports

T20 World Cup: Aaron Jones-Powered USA Beat Canada By Seven Wickets In Texas - In Pics

Hosts United States banked on Aaron Jones' heroics to defeat neighbours Canada by seven wickets in the opening game of ICC T20 World Cup 2024. USA chased down Canada's target of 195 runs with 14 balls to spare at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, June 2 (India time). What began as a tense chase subsequently turned into an Aaron Jones show, as the 29-year-old lit up the T20 World Cup curtain-raiser with a sparkling 94 not out off just 40 balls. Andries Gous too scored a half-century for the home team, who are playing their first-ever World Cup.

USA vs CAN Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

United States' Aaron Jones is congratulated by Canada's Pargat Singh, second left, during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium, in Grand Prairie, Texas.

CAN vs USA
CAN vs USA Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

United States' Aaron Jones reacts after hitting the winning runs during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium, in Grand Prairie, Texas.

T20 World Cup 2024
T20 World Cup 2024 Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

United States' Aaron Jones hits a six during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium, in Grand Prairie, Texas.

T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

United States' Andries Gous bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium, in Grand Prairie, Texas.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Spectators react after a six from United States' Andries Gous during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium, in Grand Prairie, Texas.

ICC T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

United States' Aaron Jones reacts after scoring 50 runs during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium, in Grand Prairie, Texas.

United States vs Canada
United States vs Canada Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Canada's Shreyas Movva swings at the ball during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium, in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Canada vs United States
Canada vs United States Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Canada's Nicholas Kirton reacts after scoring 50 runs during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium, in Grand Prairie, Texas.

USA vs CAN T20 world Cup 2024
USA vs CAN T20 world Cup 2024 Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Canada's Nicholas Kirton bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium, in Grand Prairie, Texas.

CAN vs USA T20 world Cup 2024
CAN vs USA T20 world Cup 2024 Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Canada's Navneet Dhaliwal bats as United States' captain Monank Patel, left, watches during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium, in Grand Prairie, Texas.

USA vs Canada T20 world Cup 2024
USA vs Canada T20 world Cup 2024 Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Canada's Navneet Dhaliwal reacts after scoring 50 runs during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium, in Grand Prairie, Texas.

