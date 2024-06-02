United States' Aaron Jones is congratulated by Canada's Pargat Singh, second left, during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium, in Grand Prairie, Texas.
United States' Aaron Jones reacts after hitting the winning runs during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium, in Grand Prairie, Texas.
United States' Aaron Jones hits a six during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium, in Grand Prairie, Texas.
United States' Andries Gous bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium, in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Spectators react after a six from United States' Andries Gous during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium, in Grand Prairie, Texas.
United States' Aaron Jones reacts after scoring 50 runs during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium, in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Canada's Shreyas Movva swings at the ball during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium, in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Canada's Nicholas Kirton reacts after scoring 50 runs during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium, in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Canada's Nicholas Kirton bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium, in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Canada's Navneet Dhaliwal bats as United States' captain Monank Patel, left, watches during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium, in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Canada's Navneet Dhaliwal reacts after scoring 50 runs during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium, in Grand Prairie, Texas.