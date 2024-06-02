Sports

T20 World Cup: Aaron Jones-Powered USA Beat Canada By Seven Wickets In Texas - In Pics

Hosts United States banked on Aaron Jones' heroics to defeat neighbours Canada by seven wickets in the opening game of ICC T20 World Cup 2024. USA chased down Canada's target of 195 runs with 14 balls to spare at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, June 2 (India time). What began as a tense chase subsequently turned into an Aaron Jones show, as the 29-year-old lit up the T20 World Cup curtain-raiser with a sparkling 94 not out off just 40 balls. Andries Gous too scored a half-century for the home team, who are playing their first-ever World Cup.