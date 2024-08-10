China's Zhang Yufei, from left, Sweden's Sarah Sjoestroem and Australia's Meg Harris pose for a photo with their medals during the awards ceremony for the women's 50-meter freestyle at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Australia's Ariarne Titmus, United States' Katie Ledecky and United States' Paige Madden celebrate at the podium for women's 800-meter freestyle the at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
United States' Kate Douglass, Canada's Summer Mcintosh and Australia's Kaylee Mckeown pose with their medals during the awards ceremony for the women's 200-meter individual medley at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Gold medalist Mollie O'Callaghan of Australia, raises her arms while standing on the podium with silver medalist Ariarne Titmus, of Australia, left, and bronze medalist Siobhan Bernadette Haughey, of Hong Kong, following the women's 200-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Gold medalist Tatjana Smith, of South Africa, stands on the podium with silver medalist Tang Qianting, of China, right, and bronze medalist Mona Mc Sharry, of Ireland, following the women's 100-meter breaststroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Gold medalist Kaylee McKeown, of Australia, center, silver medalist Regan Smith, of the United States, left, and bronze medalist Katharine Berkoff, of the United States, pose for a photo on the podium following the women's 100-meter backstroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Gold medalist Sarah Sjoestroem, center, of Sweden, silver medalist Torri Huske, left, of the United States and bronze medalist Siobhan Bernadette Haughey, of Hong Kong, pose for a photo following the women's 100-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Gold medalist Kate Douglass, center, of the United States, silver medalist Tatjana Smith, left, of South Africa, and bronze medalist Tes Schouten, of the Netherlands, stand on the podium following the women's 200-meter breaststroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Leon Marchand, center, of France, stands with silver medalist Kristof Milak, left, of Hungary, and bronze medalist Ilya Kharun, of Canada, following the men's 200-meter butterfly final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Gold medalist Hubert Kos, center, of Hungary, stands on the podium with silver medalist Apostolos Christou, left, of Greece, and bronze medalist Roman Mityukov, of Switzerland, following the men's 200-meter backstroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Gold medalist Pan Zhanle, center, of China, stands on the podium with silver medalist Kyle Chalmers, left, of Australia, and bronze medalist David Popovici, of Romania, following the men's 100-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Gold medalist Daniel Wiffen, center, of Ireland, poses for a photo on the podium with silver medalist Bobby Finke, of the United States, left, and bronze medalist Gregorio Paltrinieri, of Italy, following the men's 800-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Gold medalist Thomas Ceccon, of Italy, poses with silver medalist Xu Jiayu, of China, left, and bronze medalist Ryan Murphy, of the United States, after the men's 100-meter backstroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Gold medalist David Popovici, centre, of Romania, stands with silver medalist Matthew Richards, right, of Britain and bronze medalist Luke Hobson, of the United States, following the men's 200-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Gold medalist Nicolo Martinenghi, center, of Italy, stands on the podium with dual silver medalists Adam Peaty, left, of Britain, and Nic Fink, of the the United States, following the the men's 100-meter breaststroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Gold medalist Lukas Maertens, of Germany, middle, stands with silver medalist Elijah Winnington, of Australia, left, and bronze medalist Kim Woo-min, of South Korea, on the podium after the men's 400-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri, from left, United States' Bobby Finke and Ireland's Daniel Wiffen stand on the winner's podium for men's 1500-meter freestyle final at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Canada's Josh Liendo, Hungary's Kristof Milak and Canada's Ilya Kharun pose with their medals on the podium for the men's 100-meter butterfly at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Gold medalist Leon Marchand, centre, of France, stands with silver medalist Duncan Scott, left, of Great Britain, and bronze medalist Shun Wang of China, following the men's 200-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Gold medalist Cameron McEvoy, centre, of Australia, stands with silver medalist Ben Proud, left, of Britain, and bronze medalist Florent Manaudou of France, following the men's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.