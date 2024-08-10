Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Individual Swimming Medallists - In Pics

A total of 28 individual swimming medal events -- 14 per gender -- were held at the Paris Olympic Games 2024. The pool swimming discipline was scheduled from 27 July to 4 August at the Paris La Defense Arena, and witnessed some incredible performances. The world record was broken in the men's 100m freestyle event by Pan Zhanle of China, and a host of Olympic records were smashed along the way.