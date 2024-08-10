Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Individual Swimming Medallists - In Pics

A total of 28 individual swimming medal events -- 14 per gender -- were held at the Paris Olympic Games 2024. The pool swimming discipline was scheduled from 27 July to 4 August at the Paris La Defense Arena, and witnessed some incredible performances. The world record was broken in the men's 100m freestyle event by Pan Zhanle of China, and a host of Olympic records were smashed along the way.

Women's 50-meter freestyle | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson

China's Zhang Yufei, from left, Sweden's Sarah Sjoestroem and Australia's Meg Harris pose for a photo with their medals during the awards ceremony for the women's 50-meter freestyle at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

2/20
Womens 800-meter freestyle
Women's 800-meter freestyle | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Australia's Ariarne Titmus, United States' Katie Ledecky and United States' Paige Madden celebrate at the podium for women's 800-meter freestyle the at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

3/20
Womens 200-meter individual medley
Women's 200-meter individual medley | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson

United States' Kate Douglass, Canada's Summer Mcintosh and Australia's Kaylee Mckeown pose with their medals during the awards ceremony for the women's 200-meter individual medley at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

4/20
Womens 200-meter freestyle
Women's 200-meter freestyle | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

Gold medalist Mollie O'Callaghan of Australia, raises her arms while standing on the podium with silver medalist Ariarne Titmus, of Australia, left, and bronze medalist Siobhan Bernadette Haughey, of Hong Kong, following the women's 200-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

5/20
Womens 100-meter breaststroke
Women's 100-meter breaststroke | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Gold medalist Tatjana Smith, of South Africa, stands on the podium with silver medalist Tang Qianting, of China, right, and bronze medalist Mona Mc Sharry, of Ireland, following the women's 100-meter breaststroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

6/20
Womens 100-meter backstroke
Women's 100-meter backstroke | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

Gold medalist Kaylee McKeown, of Australia, center, silver medalist Regan Smith, of the United States, left, and bronze medalist Katharine Berkoff, of the United States, pose for a photo on the podium following the women's 100-meter backstroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

7/20
Womens 100-meter freestyle
Women's 100-meter freestyle | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Gold medalist Sarah Sjoestroem, center, of Sweden, silver medalist Torri Huske, left, of the United States and bronze medalist Siobhan Bernadette Haughey, of Hong Kong, pose for a photo following the women's 100-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

8/20
Womens 200-meter breaststroke
Women's 200-meter breaststroke | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Gold medalist Kate Douglass, center, of the United States, silver medalist Tatjana Smith, left, of South Africa, and bronze medalist Tes Schouten, of the Netherlands, stand on the podium following the women's 200-meter breaststroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

9/20
Mens 200-meter butterfly
Men's 200-meter butterfly | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Leon Marchand, center, of France, stands with silver medalist Kristof Milak, left, of Hungary, and bronze medalist Ilya Kharun, of Canada, following the men's 200-meter butterfly final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

10/20
Mens 200-meter backstroke
Men's 200-meter backstroke | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Gold medalist Hubert Kos, center, of Hungary, stands on the podium with silver medalist Apostolos Christou, left, of Greece, and bronze medalist Roman Mityukov, of Switzerland, following the men's 200-meter backstroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

11/20
Mens 100-meter freestyle
Men's 100-meter freestyle | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Gold medalist Pan Zhanle, center, of China, stands on the podium with silver medalist Kyle Chalmers, left, of Australia, and bronze medalist David Popovici, of Romania, following the men's 100-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

12/20
Mens 800-meter freestyle
Men's 800-meter freestyle | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

Gold medalist Daniel Wiffen, center, of Ireland, poses for a photo on the podium with silver medalist Bobby Finke, of the United States, left, and bronze medalist Gregorio Paltrinieri, of Italy, following the men's 800-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

13/20
Mens 100-meter backstroke
Men's 100-meter backstroke | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Gold medalist Thomas Ceccon, of Italy, poses with silver medalist Xu Jiayu, of China, left, and bronze medalist Ryan Murphy, of the United States, after the men's 100-meter backstroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

14/20
Mens 200-meter freestyle
Men's 200-meter freestyle | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Gold medalist David Popovici, centre, of Romania, stands with silver medalist Matthew Richards, right, of Britain and bronze medalist Luke Hobson, of the United States, following the men's 200-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

15/20
Mens 100-meter breaststroke
Men's 100-meter breaststroke | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Gold medalist Nicolo Martinenghi, center, of Italy, stands on the podium with dual silver medalists Adam Peaty, left, of Britain, and Nic Fink, of the the United States, following the the men's 100-meter breaststroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

16/20
Mens 400-meter freestyle
Men's 400-meter freestyle | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Gold medalist Lukas Maertens, of Germany, middle, stands with silver medalist Elijah Winnington, of Australia, left, and bronze medalist Kim Woo-min, of South Korea, on the podium after the men's 400-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

17/20
Mens 1500-meter freestyle
Men's 1500-meter freestyle | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri, from left, United States' Bobby Finke and Ireland's Daniel Wiffen stand on the winner's podium for men's 1500-meter freestyle final at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

18/20
| Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Canada's Josh Liendo, Hungary's Kristof Milak and Canada's Ilya Kharun pose with their medals on the podium for the men's 100-meter butterfly at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

19/20
Mens 200-meter individual medley
Men's 200-meter individual medley | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Gold medalist Leon Marchand, centre, of France, stands with silver medalist Duncan Scott, left, of Great Britain, and bronze medalist Shun Wang of China, following the men's 200-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

20/20
Mens 50-meter freestyle
Men's 50-meter freestyle | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Gold medalist Cameron McEvoy, centre, of Australia, stands with silver medalist Ben Proud, left, of Britain, and bronze medalist Florent Manaudou of France, following the men's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

