Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Suresh Raina Snubbed In IPL Mega Auction: The Good And Bad Times Of CSK's 'Prima Donna'

Once a team loyalist, Suresh Raina was ignored by Chennai Super Kings and nine other teams in IPL auction 2022. Has Raina run out of gas?

Suresh Raina Snubbed In IPL Mega Auction: The Good And Bad Times Of CSK's 'Prima Donna'
Suresh Raina was a core member of MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings squad in IPL for many years. BCCI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 11:05 am

More than 550 crores spent by 10 franchises to pick a total of 204 players at the IPL auction 2022, but none of them cared to spend money on Suresh Raina – The ‘Mr IPL’, who was once touted as the representative of the T20 extravaganza. (More Cricket News)

A proud owner of 5528 runs across 205 games at an average of 32.51 and a strike rate of 136.73 with 39 fifties and a century, Suresh Raina's IPL record reflects why the left-handed batsman, who also bowled off-spin, was among the favourites in the tournament history and why everyone was surprised at he remaining unsold even in the accelerator round on the final day of IPL auction 2022 in Bengaluru on February 13.

Related stories

IPL Auction 2022: INR 551 Cr Spent; Ishan Kishan Most Expensive - Check Full Squads

Yes, the fact cannot be ignored that IPL 2021 saw Raina in his worst of forms. A meagre 160 runs across 12 matches at an average of 17.77 was his lowest-ever in IPL. Yet many cricket veterans felt that the Chennai Super Kings prima donna deserved a second chance.

Given that CSK splurged a whopping INR 14 crore on Deepak Chahar and retained an ageing MS Dhoni for INR 12 crores, including a big player of Raina’s stature at his base price of INR 2 crore would not have been a bad idea.

“Still think Raina could have been pushed. We have seen some foreign players who have played IPL till 40.Raina is 35! One bad season. #MrIPL,” said former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Raina getting ignored at the auction.

Raina - The 'backbone' of CSK

Such has been the aura of Suresh Raina that even his former franchise CSK, with whom he played 11 seasons, had to admit that getting a replacement for him would be an uphill task for them.

“Raina has been the backbone of our team for the last 12 years. So it will take some time before we get a (proper) replacement,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanath was quoted as saying.

Suresh Raina, Ravindra JadejaSuresh Raina (L) and Ravindra Jadeja have been CSK brand ambassadors. (BCCI)

“Raina has been one of the most consistent performers for CSK for the last 12 years. Of course, it was very difficult for us, not to have Raina but at the same time, you should also understand that the team composition depends on the form and kind of team which any team would like to have,” said the senior CSK official. 

A setback is nothing new for a player who has represented India, but age does create a doubt in mind for a comeback. This is because the demand of being physically strong also becomes a big ask, apart from a positive attitude to compete with younger and skillful players.

Raina - A Tenacious Fighter

After making his India debut way back in 2005, Raina failed to live up to the expectations and got dropped from the team. He remained patient, scored lots of domestic runs and eventually came back, and later cemented his spot in Team India’s playing XI.

An MS Dhoni favourite, he even had to deal with a knee surgery in between, that kept him out of the game for a fair amount of time. However, it is worth noting that the period we are talking about is when Suresh Raina was in his early 20s, he was quick, determined and ambitious.

Raina now is above 35 and retired from international cricket. And the worst of all, putting complete focus on IPL saw him giving too less time to domestic cricket, despite his last appearance for India coming in July, 2018.

Since October 27, 2018 Raina has not played a single List A game for Uttar Pradesh. He did feature in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for UP last year, but a mediocre performance made his case weak.

He had already missed IPL 2020 due to “personal reasons” by then, and the following season was also a forgettable one for him. It all seemed to have piled up for Raina and the final snub has seemingly come in IPL auction 2022. 

Future Tense!

Mr IPL went unsold at the auction, breaking the hearts of millions of fans. What about Raina now? Is it the end of road for him or the champion player will bounce back?

Suresh Raina, MS DhoniSuresh Raina has always enjoyed the blessings of MS Dhoni. (BCCI)

"This is not a failure," Raina had told ESPNCricinfo when he was axed from India’s squad 15 years back.

"The drop is a positive thing for me. If I am not doing well, I will obviously get dropped. But I only got one game there. I knew I will get more chances in the future. I think I was dropped because they must have thought I wouldn't get chances there and they wanted me to come back and build some confidence."

Jump back to 2022, life seems to have come full circle for Raina (with no disregard to his achievements). But the biggest question is: Does he still have the same energy and love for the game he used to have in his early 20s? Can he still make a comeback? 

Only time and Raina’s efforts can tell if he has cricket left in him.

Tags

Sports Cricket Suresh Raina Indian Premier League IPL Auction 2022 Chennai Super Kings India National Cricket Team IPL 2022 New Delhi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

PSL 2022: Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah Help Multan Sultans Beat Karachi Kings

PSL 2022: Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah Help Multan Sultans Beat Karachi Kings

Tiger Woods Admits Being ‘Long Way’ Away From Return With Recovery In Process

La Liga 2021-22: Atletico Madrid Stunned 1-0 By Bottom-Placed Levante At Home

NZ Vs SA, 1st Test: Matt Henry’s 7/23 Helps New Zealand Bowl Out Proteas For 95

IND Vs WI: Deepak Chahar, Venkatesh Iyer Doubtful For 2nd T20I After Suffering Injuries

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greet each other after India won the first T20 cricket match against West Indies, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IND v WI, 1st T20: Dream Debut For Ravi Bishnoi, India Keep West Indies Winless

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival

Workers continue in a clean-up campaign after an oil spill, on Pocitos Beach in Ancon, Peru.

Peru Oil Spill Disaster: Beaches Deserted Amid Slow Clean Up

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16C fighter jet performs an aerial display during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

Spectacular Sights At Singapore Airshow

A student arrives at her school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the colleges for degree students following the High Court's interim order.

Schools Reopen In Karnataka Following The Hijab Row