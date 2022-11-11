Surender Gill And Pardeep Narwal Shine In U.P. Yoddhas Win Against Haryana Steelers

U.P. Yoddhas handed Haryana Steelers their third consecutive defeat in Pro Kabaddi League as they registered a comprehensive 40-34 victory here on Friday. Surender Gill starred for the Yoddhas as he earned 11 points to help his team get the win, while Pardeep Narwal also scored crucial eight points. (More Sports News)

Pardeep started the match with a raid point for UP Yoddhas. But Manjeet earned two bonus points and Meetu earned a raid point of his own to put Steelers in the lead.

Just when it looked like Haryana might take control of the match, Rohit Tomar earned two quick raid points to reduce gap between the two sides. A minute later, Surender Gill earned a SUPER RAID and UP Yoddhas inflicted an ALL OUT to take the lead.

Jaideep brought Steelers back into the contest getting two quick tackle points, sending both Rohit Tomar and the dangerous Pardeep onto the bench. But Nitesh Kumar brought Meetu down with a SUPER TACKLE to ensure UP stayed in the lead. Surender earned a three-point SUPER RAID late in the first half as Yoddhas went into half time leading at 20-12