Sports

Super Bowl LVIII: Kansas City Chiefs Sweat It Out Ahead Of Final Showdown

The cynosure of millions of Amercian and global eyes, the Super Bowl is going to take place on Sunday, February 11. The marquee event is the final match of the National Football League played between two teams of the National Football Conference and American Football Conference. The 58th edition of the showpiece will feature a showdown between the AFC's Kansas City Chiefs and NFC's San Fransisco 49ers in Las Vegas, Nevada -- one fighting for their fourth win, and a back-to-back championship, and the other determined to end their 29-years winless streak. The Kansas City Chiefs took the field on Thursday, sweating it out in training ahead of the grand fixture.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 9, 2024

Super Bowl LVIII: Kansas City Chiefs practice | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel Jr., left, and Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) stretch during practice for Super Bowl 58 in Henderson, Nevada. The Chiefs will play the NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in Las Vegas.

1/7
Super Bowl LVIII: Kansas City Chiefs practice
Super Bowl LVIII: Kansas City Chiefs practice | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) talks with quarterback Chris Oladokun (13) and tight end Noah Gray (83) during practice for Super Bowl 58 in Henderson, Nevada.

2/7
Super Bowl LVIII: Kansas City Chiefs practice
Super Bowl LVIII: Kansas City Chiefs practice | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay talks to a teammate during practice for Super Bowl 58 in Henderson, Nevada.

Advertisement
3/7
Super Bowl LVIII: Kansas City Chiefs practice
Super Bowl LVIII: Kansas City Chiefs practice | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) stretches during practice for Super Bowl 58 Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 in Henderson, Nevada.

Advertisement
4/7
Super Bowl LVIII: Kansas City Chiefs practice
Super Bowl LVIII: Kansas City Chiefs practice | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Kansas City Chiefs running back La'Mical Perine, left, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) stretch run during practice for Super Bowl 58 Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 in Henderson, Nevada.

Advertisement
5/7
Super Bowl LVIII: Kansas City Chiefs practice
Super Bowl LVIII: Kansas City Chiefs practice | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87), defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) run during practice for Super Bowl 58 in Henderson, Nevada.

Advertisement
6/7
Super Bowl LVIII: Kansas City Chiefs practice
Super Bowl LVIII: Kansas City Chiefs practice | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) stretches during practice for Super Bowl 58 in Henderson, Nevada.

7/7
Super Bowl LVIII: Kansas City Chiefs practice
Super Bowl LVIII: Kansas City Chiefs practice | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel Jr. (69) and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) stretch during practice for Super Bowl 58 in Henderson, Nevada.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement