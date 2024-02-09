Sports

Super Bowl LVIII: Kansas City Chiefs Sweat It Out Ahead Of Final Showdown

The cynosure of millions of Amercian and global eyes, the Super Bowl is going to take place on Sunday, February 11. The marquee event is the final match of the National Football League played between two teams of the National Football Conference and American Football Conference. The 58th edition of the showpiece will feature a showdown between the AFC's Kansas City Chiefs and NFC's San Fransisco 49ers in Las Vegas, Nevada -- one fighting for their fourth win, and a back-to-back championship, and the other determined to end their 29-years winless streak. The Kansas City Chiefs took the field on Thursday, sweating it out in training ahead of the grand fixture.