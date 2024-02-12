Kansas City Chiefs fan Porschae Oglesby reacts after a play during a Super Bowl 58 watch party at the Power and Light District in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win the Super Bowl 58 NFL football game in Las Vegas.
San Francisco 49ers fans react while watching a telecast of NFL football's Super Bowl 58 on a screen outside the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Kansas City Chiefs fans gather during a Super Bowl 58 watch party at the Power and Light District in Kansas City, Missouri.
A San Francisco 49ers fan reacts while watching a telecast of NFL football's Super Bowl 58 on a screen outside the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate after the Chiefs scored the winning touchdown in overtime to beat the San Francisco 49ers, during a Super Bowl 58 watch party at the Power and Light District in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate after the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, at the Power and Light District in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders celebrate after the Chiefs' win in overtime during the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game in Las Vegas.
Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate at the Power and Light District in Kansas City, Mo., after the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl NFL football game in overtime.
Ashley Avignone, from right, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, Ice Spice, Keleigh Teller and Miles Teller, left, react in overtime during the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22.
The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after their victory over the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game in Las Vegas.