Super Bowl 2024 Full Time: Kansas City Chiefs 25-22 San Francisco 49ers - Fans Watch NFL Dynasty Made - In Pics

Super Bowl 2024 saw Kansas City Chiefs achieve a NFL Dynasty when they defeated San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime to clinch their third title in five years and second straight one in Las Vegas. Patrick Mahomes' touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman was the game's defining moment as Chiefs clawed their way back into the game after being inches close to defeat to the 49ers. In this mega event, fans were in full voice as they enjoyed a passionate yet reverberating game at the Allegiant Stadium.

February 12, 2024

Super Bowl Football: Kansas City Chiefs Fans | Photo: AP/Peter Aiken

Kansas City Chiefs fan Porschae Oglesby reacts after a play during a Super Bowl 58 watch party at the Power and Light District in Kansas City, Missouri.

1/10
Super Bowl Football: Kansas City Chiefs Fans | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull

Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win the Super Bowl 58 NFL football game in Las Vegas.

2/10
Super Bowl Football: Kansas City Chiefs Fans | Photo: AP/Noah Berger

San Francisco 49ers fans react while watching a telecast of NFL football's Super Bowl 58 on a screen outside the Chase Center in San Francisco.

3/10
Super Bowl Football: Kansas City Chiefs Fans | Photo: AP/Peter Aiken

Kansas City Chiefs fans gather during a Super Bowl 58 watch party at the Power and Light District in Kansas City, Missouri.

4/10
Super Bowl Football: Kansas City Chiefs Fans | Photo: AP/Noah Berger

A San Francisco 49ers fan reacts while watching a telecast of NFL football's Super Bowl 58 on a screen outside the Chase Center in San Francisco.

5/10
Super Bowl Football: Kansas City Chiefs Fans | Photo: AP/Peter Aiken

Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate after the Chiefs scored the winning touchdown in overtime to beat the San Francisco 49ers, during a Super Bowl 58 watch party at the Power and Light District in Kansas City, Missouri.

6/10
Super Bowl Football: Kansas City Chiefs Fans | Photo: AP/Peter Aiken

Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate after the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, at the Power and Light District in Kansas City, Missouri.

7/10
Super Bowl Football: Kansas City Chiefs Fans | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders celebrate after the Chiefs' win in overtime during the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game in Las Vegas.

8/10
Super Bowl Football: Kansas City Chiefs Fans | Photo: AP/Peter Aiken

Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate at the Power and Light District in Kansas City, Mo., after the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl NFL football game in overtime.

9/10
Super Bowl Football: Kansas City Chiefs Fans | Photo: AP/David Becker

Ashley Avignone, from right, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, Ice Spice, Keleigh Teller and Miles Teller, left, react in overtime during the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22.

10/10
Super Bowl Football: Kansas City Chiefs Fans | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after their victory over the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game in Las Vegas.

