Super Bowl 2024 Full Time: Kansas City Chiefs 25-22 San Francisco 49ers - Fans Watch NFL Dynasty Made - In Pics

Super Bowl 2024 saw Kansas City Chiefs achieve a NFL Dynasty when they defeated San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime to clinch their third title in five years and second straight one in Las Vegas. Patrick Mahomes' touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman was the game's defining moment as Chiefs clawed their way back into the game after being inches close to defeat to the 49ers. In this mega event, fans were in full voice as they enjoyed a passionate yet reverberating game at the Allegiant Stadium.