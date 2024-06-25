Stanley Cup 2024 Final: Florida Panthers Beat Edmonton Oilers In Game 7 To Lift Trophy - In Pics

The Florida Panthers team poses with the Stanley Cup trophy after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Florida.
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky poses with fans after the team won Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers in Sunrise, Florida.
Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice lifts the Stanley Cup trophy after Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers, Monday, June 24, 2024, in Sunrise, Florida.
Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov hoists the NHL hockey Stanley Cup after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Sunrise, Florida.
Florida Panthers defenseman Josh Mahura (28) lifts the Stanley Cup trophy after Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers, Monday, June 24, 2024, in Sunrise, Florida.
Florida Panthers players celebrate after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Florida.
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) and forward Sam Reinhart (13) celebrate after winning the NHL hockey Stanley Cup as Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) looks on after Game 7 of the Final in Sunrise, Florida.
Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe (23) celebrates his goal with teammate Anton Lundell (15) after scoring on the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Florida.