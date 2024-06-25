Sports

Stanley Cup 2024 Final: Florida Panthers Beat Edmonton Oilers In Game 7 To Lift Trophy - In Pics

Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe scored goals, Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves and the Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Monday night in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. It was the third title-round appearance in Florida’s 30-year history; it was swept in 1996 by Colorado and routed 4-1 by Vegas last season. And that loss last year was what this team needed. This time, they were on the right side of history — after avoiding what would have been a historic collapse. The Panthers won the first three games of the series, then lost the next three and needed a win on Monday to avoid joining the 1942 Detroit Red Wings as the only teams to lose the final after taking a 3-0 lead in the title round.

NHL Stanley Cup Final: Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers | Photo: AP/Wilfredo Lee

The Florida Panthers team poses with the Stanley Cup trophy after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Florida.

1/7
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky | Photo: AP/Wilfredo Lee

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky poses with fans after the team won Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers in Sunrise, Florida.

2/7
Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice
Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice lifts the Stanley Cup trophy after Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers, Monday, June 24, 2024, in Sunrise, Florida.

3/7
Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov
Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov | Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP

Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov hoists the NHL hockey Stanley Cup after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Sunrise, Florida.

4/7
Florida Panthers defenseman Josh Mahura
Florida Panthers defenseman Josh Mahura | Photo: AP/Wilfredo Lee

Florida Panthers defenseman Josh Mahura (28) lifts the Stanley Cup trophy after Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers, Monday, June 24, 2024, in Sunrise, Florida.

5/7
Florida Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1.
Florida Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Florida Panthers players celebrate after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Florida.

6/7
Sergei Bobrovsky and Sam Reinhart celebrate after winning the NHL hockey final
Sergei Bobrovsky and Sam Reinhart celebrate after winning the NHL hockey final | Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) and forward Sam Reinhart (13) celebrate after winning the NHL hockey Stanley Cup as Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) looks on after Game 7 of the Final in Sunrise, Florida.

7/7
Carter Verhaeghe celebrates his goal with Anton Lundell
Carter Verhaeghe celebrates his goal with Anton Lundell | Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP

Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe (23) celebrates his goal with teammate Anton Lundell (15) after scoring on the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Florida.

