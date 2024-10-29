Sports

Srinagar: Dal Lake Hosts First-Ever All-Women Boat Race To Drive Women Empowerment - In Pics

Srinagar hosted its first all-women boat race on Dal Lake, with over 150 female participants, aimed at promoting women athletes and fostering empowerment in the region. Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir, played host to the first-ever all-women traditional boat race at the scenic Dal Lake on Sunday, October 27. The event was marked by 150 female participants taking part with the sole aim of promoting women athletes and uncover hidden talent from the Valley region.