Southampton 1-2 Arsenal: Odegaard Fires Late Winner

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, center, celebrates scoring with teammates during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Arsenal at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England.
Southampton's Ross Stewart, center, scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Arsenal at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England.
Southampton's Kamaldeen Sulemana, left, and Arsenal's Ben White battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Arsenal at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England.
Southampton's Welington, left, and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Arsenal at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England.
Southampton's Ross Stewart, second right, celebrates scoring with teammates during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Arsenal at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England.
Arsenal's Kieran Tierney, center, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Arsenal at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England.
Southampton's Lesley Ugochukwu, left, and Arsenal's Raheem Sterling in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Arsenal at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England.
Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attends the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Arsenal at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England.