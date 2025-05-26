Sports

Southampton 1-2 Arsenal: Odegaard Fires Late Winner

Arsenal left it till late before wrapping up all three points against Southampton in the final Premier League 2024-25 fixture of both the sides. Gunners thus finish second on the table only behind champions Liverpool. Kieran Tierney opened the scoring for Arsenal just before the half-time. Ross Stewart found the equaliser in the 56th minute to make it 1-1. It seemed both teams will share a point each before substitute Martin Odegaard fired the winner in the 89th minute.