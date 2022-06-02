Sourav Ganguly Turns 'Ambassador' For 'True Heroes'

After creating a social media flutter, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday clarified his posts and also revealed that he is indeed starting a new initiative to help "all the educators, teachers, and coaches". (More Cricket News)

"I have been getting a lot of questions about my previous post," wrote the former India captain in a message.

Many have speculated that the cricket legend was leaving the Indian cricket board to take a political plunge.

"I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people," thus wrote Ganguly. Then, the cricket legend continued in the morning, with a teaser.

"Revealing the first of its kind in India at 12 PM... not an educational app."

And soon came the revelation in a series of tweets.

"I have been getting a lot of questions about my previous post. For a while, I have been thinking about one group of people that has been helping our society selflessly and making India great every day," Ganguly wrote.

"IPL gave us amazing players but what inspires me, even more, is the amount of sweat and blood the coaches of all these players put in for their success. This is not just true for Cricket, but for all the other fields like Academics, Football, Music, etc as well. I am fortunate to get all the coaches who made me what I am today," he wrote.

Revealing the brand he's associated with, the 49-year-old added:

"For ages, we have been glorifying actors, players, and successful CEOs for the remarkable work they have done. It is time that we glorify the true heroes, their COACHES and EDUCATORS.

I want to do something for all the coaches, educators and teachers across the world. Starting today, I will actively work to support all of them by being their ambassador."

For the uninitiated, Sourav Ganguly was already a brand ambassador for Classplus. In 2022, they launched an ad featuring Sourav Ganguly.