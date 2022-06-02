Thursday, Jun 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Sourav Ganguly Turns 'Ambassador' For 'True Heroes'

In a series of social media posts, Sourav Ganguly teased his fans with cryptic messages. But it turned out to be a well-crafted promotional campaign.

Sourav Ganguly Turns 'Ambassador' For 'True Heroes'
Many have speculated that the cricket legend was leaving the Indian cricket board to take a political plunge. Photo: IPL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Jun 2022 2:59 pm

After creating a social media flutter, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday clarified his posts and also revealed that he is indeed starting a new initiative to help "all the educators, teachers, and coaches". (More Cricket News)

"I have been getting a lot of questions about my previous post," wrote the former India captain in a message.

Many have speculated that the cricket legend was leaving the Indian cricket board to take a political plunge.

Related stories

IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Out Of Form Due To Excessive Cricket, Says Sourav Ganguly

East Bengal In Talks With EPL Giants Manchester United For Ownership Via BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Gets New Address In Lower Rawdon Street For INR 40 Crore

"I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people," thus wrote Ganguly. Then, the cricket legend continued in the morning, with a teaser.

"Revealing the first of its kind in India at 12 PM... not an educational app."

And soon came the revelation in a series of tweets.

"I have been getting a lot of questions about my previous post. For a while, I have been thinking about one group of people that has been helping our society selflessly and making India great every day," Ganguly wrote.

"IPL gave us amazing players but what inspires me, even more, is the amount of sweat and blood the coaches of all these players put in for their success. This is not just true for Cricket, but for all the other fields like Academics, Football, Music, etc as well. I am fortunate to get all the coaches who made me what I am today," he wrote.

Revealing the brand he's associated with, the 49-year-old added:

"For ages, we have been glorifying actors, players, and successful CEOs for the remarkable work they have done. It is time that we glorify the true heroes, their COACHES and EDUCATORS.

I want to do something for all the coaches, educators and teachers across the world. Starting today, I will actively work to support all of them by being their ambassador."

For the uninitiated, Sourav Ganguly was already a brand ambassador for Classplus. In 2022, they launched an ad featuring Sourav Ganguly.

Tags

Sports Cricket Sourav Ganguly BCCI Mobile App Educational Apps Indian Premier League Coach Teacher
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read