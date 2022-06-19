SL Vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Australia Bat First Against Sri Lanka

Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in the third ODI cricket match against Sri Lanka on Sunday at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. This was his sixth successive toss win this tour.

The five-match series is locked at 1-1. Australia won the first match by two wickets, then the hosts hit back to take the second by 26 runs. Both the matches in Pallekele were affected by rain.

Sri Lanka made one change with Niroshan Dickwella coming in for Danushka Gunathilaka. Kusal Mendis will keep the gloves.

Australia made three changes. Steve Smith has been ruled out and in comes Mitchell Marsh, who himself was recuperating from a calf injury. Cameron Green and Jhye Richardson are in for Pat Cummins and Mitchell Swepson respectively.

Here are the playing XIs

Sri Lanka : Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana.

Australia : David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.

Australia won the preceding three-match T20I series 2-1. After the ODIs, the two twams will play two Test matches in Galle.