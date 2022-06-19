Sunday, Jun 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

SL Vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Australia Bat First Against Sri Lanka

Australia captain Aaron Finch won his sixth toss in a row in Sri Lanka. Both the teams made changes for the third ODI.

SL Vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Australia Bat First Against Sri Lanka
The five-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and Australia is locked at 1-1 after two matches. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Jun 2022 2:25 pm

Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in the third ODI cricket match against Sri Lanka on Sunday at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. This was his sixth successive toss win this tour.

Live Scorecard | Ball-by-ball Commentary | Cricket News

The five-match series is locked at 1-1. Australia won the first match by two wickets, then the hosts hit back to take the second by 26 runs. Both the matches in Pallekele were affected by rain.

Sri Lanka made one change with Niroshan Dickwella coming in for Danushka Gunathilaka. Kusal Mendis will keep the gloves.

Related stories

SL Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka Level Series With 26-run Win - In Pics

SL Vs AUS: Chamika Karunaratne’s Career-Best Figures Helps Sri Lanka Level ODI Series Against Australia

SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Glenn Maxwell Pyrotechnics In Australia's Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics

Australia made three changes. Steve Smith has been ruled out and in comes Mitchell Marsh, who himself was recuperating from a calf injury. Cameron Green and Jhye Richardson are in for Pat Cummins and Mitchell Swepson respectively.

Here are the playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.

Australia won the preceding three-match T20I series 2-1. After the ODIs, the two twams will play two Test matches in Galle.

Tags

Sports Cricket Australia’s Tour Of Sri Lanka Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Australia National Cricket Team Dasun Shanaka Aaron Finch Colombo
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read