SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka Bat First Against Australia; Dunith Wellalage Makes Debut

Sri Lanka have opted to bat against Australia in the first ODI match at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Dunith Wellalage is making his debut today. The 19-year-old from Colombo is a left-arm spinner.
This is the 99th meeting between Sri Lanka and Australia in ODIs. Australia lead the head-to-head record 61-33, and they have won the last four.
Sri Lanka denied a series clean sweep in the preceding three-match T20Is with a thrilling win in the third and final match at the same venue on Saturday. The ODIs will be followed by a two-match Test series, starting June 29 in Galle.
Playin XIs
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana.
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.