SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka Bat First Against Australia; Dunith Wellalage Makes Debut

The five-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and Australia starts today. Check toss and team news here.

Debutant Dunith Wellalage receives his ODI cap from Wanindu Hasaranga. Courtesy: Twitter (@OfficialSLC)

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 2:26 pm

Sri Lanka have opted to bat against Australia in the first ODI match at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Dunith Wellalage is making his debut today. The 19-year-old from Colombo is a left-arm spinner.

Live Scorecard | Ball-by-ball Commentary | Cricket News

This is the 99th meeting between Sri Lanka and Australia in ODIs. Australia lead the head-to-head record 61-33, and they have won the last four.

Sri Lanka denied a series clean sweep in the preceding three-match T20Is with a thrilling win in the third and final match at the same venue on Saturday. The ODIs will be followed by a two-match Test series, starting June 29 in Galle.

Playin XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.

