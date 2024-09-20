Sports

Shohei Ohtani Makes Major League Baseball History With Unprecedented 50-50 Double - In Pics

Shohei Ohtani continues to touch historic baseball feats and on Thursday, the Japanese star added another feather to his already feathered cap. Ohtani on Thursday became the first player in the history of Major League Baseball to complete 50 steals and hit 50 home runs in a single season. He achieved this feat during Los Angeles Dodgers one-sided win over Miami Marlins. Ohtani had a fantastic outing against Marlins as he got a career-high six hits, with three home runs, two stolen bases and 10 runs batted (a Dodgers record).

Dodgers vs Marlins Baseball: Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after hitting his 50th home run of the season | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after hitting his 50th home run of the season during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Miami.

Dodgers vs Marlins Baseball: A pedestrian takes a photo of an extra edition of the Sports Nippon newspaper
Dodgers vs Marlins Baseball: A pedestrian takes a photo of an extra edition of the Sports Nippon newspaper | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

A pedestrian takes a photo of an extra edition of the Sports Nippon newspaper reporting on the Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani becoming the first player in major league history with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season in Tokyo.

Dodgers vs Marlins Baseball: Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani (17) is congratulated by a coach at the end of the game
Dodgers vs Marlins Baseball: Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) is congratulated by a coach at the end of the game | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) is congratulated by a coach at the end of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Miami.

Dodgers vs Marlins Baseball: Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after hitting his 50th home run
Dodgers vs Marlins Baseball: Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after hitting his 50th home run | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after hitting his 50th home run of the season during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Miami.

Dodgers vs Marlins Baseball: Los Angeles Dodgers fans take pictures of Shohei Ohtani
Dodgers vs Marlins Baseball: Los Angeles Dodgers fans take pictures of Shohei Ohtani | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier

Los Angeles Dodgers fans take pictures of Shohei Ohtani at the end of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Miami.

Dodgers vs Marlins Baseball: Shohei Ohtani, right, of Japan, congratulates teammates after the game
Dodgers vs Marlins Baseball: Shohei Ohtani, right, of Japan, congratulates teammates after the game | Photo: AP/Wilfredo Lee

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, right, of Japan, congratulates teammates after a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Miami.

Dodgers vs Marlins Baseball: Shohei Ohtani, left, of Japan, watches the ball as he hits a home run
Dodgers vs Marlins Baseball: Shohei Ohtani, left, of Japan, watches the ball as he hits a home run | Photo: AP/Wilfredo Lee

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, left, of Japan, watches the ball as he hits a home run, scoring Max Muncy and Chris Taylor, during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Miami.

Dodgers vs Marlins Baseball: Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a double to center field
Dodgers vs Marlins Baseball: Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a double to center field | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a double to center field during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Miami.

Dodgers vs Marlins Baseball: Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani hits a home run scoring
Dodgers vs Marlins Baseball: Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits a home run scoring | Photo: AP/Wilfredo Lee

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits a home run scoring Andy Pages off of Miami Marlins pitcher George Soriano (62) during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Miami.

