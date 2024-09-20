Shohei Ohtani Makes Major League Baseball History With Unprecedented 50-50 Double - In Pics

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after hitting his 50th home run of the season during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Miami.
A pedestrian takes a photo of an extra edition of the Sports Nippon newspaper reporting on the Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani becoming the first player in major league history with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season in Tokyo.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) is congratulated by a coach at the end of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Miami.
Los Angeles Dodgers fans take pictures of Shohei Ohtani at the end of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Miami.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, right, of Japan, congratulates teammates after a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Miami.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, left, of Japan, watches the ball as he hits a home run, scoring Max Muncy and Chris Taylor, during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Miami.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a double to center field during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Miami.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits a home run scoring Andy Pages off of Miami Marlins pitcher George Soriano (62) during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Miami.