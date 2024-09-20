Sports

Shohei Ohtani Makes Major League Baseball History With Unprecedented 50-50 Double - In Pics

Shohei Ohtani continues to touch historic baseball feats and on Thursday, the Japanese star added another feather to his already feathered cap. Ohtani on Thursday became the first player in the history of Major League Baseball to complete 50 steals and hit 50 home runs in a single season. He achieved this feat during Los Angeles Dodgers one-sided win over Miami Marlins. Ohtani had a fantastic outing against Marlins as he got a career-high six hits, with three home runs, two stolen bases and 10 runs batted (a Dodgers record).