Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
Santosh Trophy Postponed Due To COVID; AIFF To Review Conditions In February 3rd Week

The All India Football Federation has said that it will review the circumstances in the third week of February to decide on new dates and the new schedule for the tournament.

Santosh Trophy 2021-22 final phase was scheduled to be held in Kerala from February 20. - All India Football Federation

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 4:30 pm

The National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy, which was scheduled to be held at Malappuram in Kerala from February 20 to March 6, was on Wednesday postponed till further notice due to rise in COVID-19 cases. (More Football News)

The All India Football Federation said it will review the circumstances next month before announcing the new schedule.

"The AIFF has communicated to participating state associations that in wake of rise in COVID-19 positive cases, and after consultation with the Government of Kerala, the competition schedule for the Hero National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy has been deferred," the federation said in a release.

"A review of the circumstances will be undertaken in the third week of February to decide on new dates and the new schedule."

