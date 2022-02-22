Sandesh Jhingan Apologises For Making Sexist Remark After ATKMB’s ISL Match

ATK Mohun Bagan centre-back, Sandesh Jhingan, apologised on Monday for the sexiest remark he made two days ago after his team’s 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters in Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. (More Football News)

Notably, after the ISL game at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Saturday, Jhingan, while going back to the dressing room, had said: "Aurato ke saath match khel aaya hoon, aurato ke saath (I have played a match with women).” The comment from Jhingan was not only recorded on camera but was also shared by Mariners’ Instagram page, though it was later deleted.

The player faced a lot of backlash for his sexist remark after that. He also took to Twitter the very next day to clarify what had actually transpired. But on Monday, he took to the micro-blogging website again to apologise for his mistake and said he "let many people down".

"I know a lot has happened in the last 48 years, and it has been down to an error in judgement from my part. I have had the time to sit and reflect, something which I should have done, instead to react..." Jhingan said in a video he posted on Twitter.

"To put it simply, what I said in the heat of the game, is, it's wrong, and I am truly sorry for it and I know I have let many people down, including myself and my family.

"I cannot erase what I have done already, but I will surely do from this is to learn from the situation, try to be a better human being and better professional and try to be a good example."

Meanwhile, Jhingan also requested that his family shouldn’t be threatened and “racially abused”.

"I know people are upset with me but to threaten and racially abuse my family, I think, is not required and unwelcome. So I please request you all to not do it,” said the centre-back.

"Lastly again, I am really sorry but I will try to learn from this and try to be a better human being," he added.

ATK Mohun Bagan play their next ISL match against Odisha FC on February 24.