Real Sociedad 1-0 FC Barcelona: Yamal's Absence Costs Catalans Three Points

Missing injured Lamine Yamal, Barcelona saw its seven-game winning run come to an end with a 1-0 loss at Real Sociedad in the Spanish league on Sunday. Yamal, one of the team’s key players this season under new coach Hansi Flick, was ruled out before the game because of a right ankle injury. He was replaced by Fermín López and the team’s attack — by far the best in the league with 40 goals scored in 13 matches — struggled in the Basque Country, unable to get a single attempt on target against Sociedad. Sheraldo Becker scored a 33rd-minute winner to move Sociedad, which had lost two of its last three games in all competitions, to eighth place. Barcelona has a six-point lead over second-place Real Madrid, which routed Osasuna 4-0 at home on Saturday with a hat trick from Vinícius Júnior

Spain Soccer La Liga: Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
Spain Soccer La Liga: Real Sociedad vs Barcelona

Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi, left, and Dani Olmo applaud after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona at the Anoeta stadium, in San Sebastian, Spain.

Spain Soccer La Liga: Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
Spain Soccer La Liga: Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
Barcelona's Alejandro Balde, top, and Real Sociedad's Aritz Elustondo challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona at the Anoeta stadium, in San Sebastian, Spain.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, centre, scores a goal that was later disallowed during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona at the Anoeta stadium, in San Sebastian, Spain.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad's Aritz Elustondo, left, and Aihen Munoz, centre background, challenge for the ball with Barcelona's Raphinha, centre, during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona at the Anoeta stadium, in San Sebastian, Spain.

La Liga: Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
La Liga: Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
From left: Real Sociedad's Aritz Elustondo, Igor Zubeldia and Aihen Munoz challenge for the ball with Barcelona's Raphinha during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona at the Anoeta stadium, in San Sebastian, Spain.

La Liga: Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
La Liga: Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
Barcelona's Alejandro Balde, right, and Real Sociedad's Aritz Elustondo challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona at the Anoeta stadium, in San Sebastian, Spain.

La Liga 2024: Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
La Liga 2024: Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi, top, heads the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona at the Anoeta stadium, in San Sebastian, Spain.

La Liga 2024: Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
La Liga 2024: Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi, top, heads the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona at the Anoeta stadium, in San Sebastian, Spain.

Spain Soccer La Liga
La Liga Soccer Match
Barcelona's Dani Olmo heads the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona at the Anoeta stadium, in San Sebastian, Spain.

La Liga Soccer Match
Spain Soccer La Liga
Barcelona's Jules Kounde, left, and Real Sociedad's Sheraldo Becker challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona at the Anoeta stadium, in San Sebastian, Spain.

