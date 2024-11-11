Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi, left, and Dani Olmo applaud after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona at the Anoeta stadium, in San Sebastian, Spain.
Barcelona's Alejandro Balde, top, and Real Sociedad's Aritz Elustondo challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona at the Anoeta stadium, in San Sebastian, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, centre, scores a goal that was later disallowed during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona at the Anoeta stadium, in San Sebastian, Spain.
Real Sociedad's Aritz Elustondo, left, and Aihen Munoz, centre background, challenge for the ball with Barcelona's Raphinha, centre, during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona at the Anoeta stadium, in San Sebastian, Spain.
From left: Real Sociedad's Aritz Elustondo, Igor Zubeldia and Aihen Munoz challenge for the ball with Barcelona's Raphinha during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona at the Anoeta stadium, in San Sebastian, Spain.
Barcelona's Alejandro Balde, right, and Real Sociedad's Aritz Elustondo challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona at the Anoeta stadium, in San Sebastian, Spain.
Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi, top, heads the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona at the Anoeta stadium, in San Sebastian, Spain.
Barcelona's Dani Olmo heads the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona at the Anoeta stadium, in San Sebastian, Spain.
Barcelona's Jules Kounde, left, and Real Sociedad's Sheraldo Becker challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona at the Anoeta stadium, in San Sebastian, Spain.