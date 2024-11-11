Sports

Real Sociedad 1-0 FC Barcelona: Yamal's Absence Costs Catalans Three Points

Missing injured Lamine Yamal, Barcelona saw its seven-game winning run come to an end with a 1-0 loss at Real Sociedad in the Spanish league on Sunday. Yamal, one of the team’s key players this season under new coach Hansi Flick, was ruled out before the game because of a right ankle injury. He was replaced by Fermín López and the team’s attack — by far the best in the league with 40 goals scored in 13 matches — struggled in the Basque Country, unable to get a single attempt on target against Sociedad. Sheraldo Becker scored a 33rd-minute winner to move Sociedad, which had lost two of its last three games in all competitions, to eighth place. Barcelona has a six-point lead over second-place Real Madrid, which routed Osasuna 4-0 at home on Saturday with a hat trick from Vinícius Júnior