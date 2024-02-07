The fifth round of Ranji Trophy 2024 was an engrossing one, with its healthy dose of close encounters that kept doyens and avid followers of Indian domestic cricket hooked. The sixth round, the penultimate one before the quarter-finals get underway, will commence on Friday, February 9. (More Cricket News)

The major positive development is that Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal has been cleared to return to action, and will lead his team for their clash against Tamil Nadu in Chennai. Agarwal had fallen sick while he was on-board a New Delhi-bound flight from Agartala on Tuesday, January 30, upon consuming a suspicious liquid. He had to be hospitalized in Agartala and was later discharged.