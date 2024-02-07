The fifth round of Ranji Trophy 2024 was an engrossing one, with its healthy dose of close encounters that kept doyens and avid followers of Indian domestic cricket hooked. The sixth round, the penultimate one before the quarter-finals get underway, will commence on Friday, February 9. (More Cricket News)
The major positive development is that Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal has been cleared to return to action, and will lead his team for their clash against Tamil Nadu in Chennai. Agarwal had fallen sick while he was on-board a New Delhi-bound flight from Agartala on Tuesday, January 30, upon consuming a suspicious liquid. He had to be hospitalized in Agartala and was later discharged.
On the field, there were several noteworthy events in the fifth round that could be emergent themes for the upcoming games. Defending champions Saurashtra, powered by left-arm spinner Parth Bhut's stupendous seven-for in the fourth innings, beat Maharashtra by 48 runs in Solapur to stay afloat in the competition.
Elsewhere, Services rallied to edge Haryana by a solitary run in a thriller at Lahli. Another humdinger ensued in Surat, where Manish Pandey stood firm to rescue a narrow one-wicket win for Karnataka against Railways.
In the forthcoming round, Maharashtra will take on Vidarbha in Pune, while Mumbai will face Chhattisgarh in Raipur and Delhi will be up against Himachal Pradesh in Dharamsala.
Schedule
Group A
Jharkhand vs Haryana: Jamshedpur
Rajasthan vs Saurashtra: Jaipur
Maharashtra vs Vidarbha: Pune
Manipur vs Services: Ahmedabad
Group B
Kerala vs Bengal: Thumba
Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai: Raipur
Assam vs Bihar: Guwahati
Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh: Vizianagaram
Group C
Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka: Chennai
Punjab vs Gujarat: Mohali
Railways vs Goa: Surat
Chandigarh vs Tripura: Chandigarh
Group D
Himachal Pradesh vs Delhi: Dharamsala
Madhya Pradesh vs Baroda: Indore
Odisha vs Uttarakhand: Cuttack
Puducherry vs Jammu and Kashmir: Puducherry
When will the Ranji Trophy 2024, Round 6 matches be played?
Ranji Trophy 2024, Round 6 matches will be played from Friday, February 9, 2024 to Monday, February 12, 2024.
Where will the Ranji Trophy 2024, Round 6 matches be live streamed?
A select few matches will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
Where will the Ranji Trophy 2024, Round 6 matches be telecast on TV?
A select few matches will be telecast on the Sports18 TV channel in India.