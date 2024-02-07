Sports

Ranji Trophy 2024, Round 6 Schedule And Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

After getting hospitalized in Agartala upon consuming a suspicious liquid mid-air, Mayank Agarwal has recovered and will lead Karnataka for their clash against Tamil Nadu in Chennai. Here are the schedule, preview and live streaming details of Ranji Trophy 2024, Round 6 matches

Outlook Sports Desk

February 7, 2024

Out-of-favour India cricketer Mayank Agarwal will lead Karnataka for their Ranji Trophy 2024, Round 6 match against Tamil Nadu in Chennai. File photo

The fifth round of Ranji Trophy 2024 was an engrossing one, with its healthy dose of close encounters that kept doyens and avid followers of Indian domestic cricket hooked. The sixth round, the penultimate one before the quarter-finals get underway, will commence on Friday, February 9. (More Cricket News)

The major positive development is that Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal has been cleared to return to action, and will lead his team for their clash against Tamil Nadu in Chennai. Agarwal had fallen sick while he was on-board a New Delhi-bound flight from Agartala on Tuesday, January 30, upon consuming a suspicious liquid. He had to be hospitalized in Agartala and was later discharged.

On the field, there were several noteworthy events in the fifth round that could be emergent themes for the upcoming games. Defending champions Saurashtra, powered by left-arm spinner Parth Bhut's stupendous seven-for in the fourth innings, beat Maharashtra by 48 runs in Solapur to stay afloat in the competition.

ALSO READ: Parth Bhut's Match-Winning Performance

Elsewhere, Services rallied to edge Haryana by a solitary run in a thriller at Lahli. Another humdinger ensued in Surat, where Manish Pandey stood firm to rescue a narrow one-wicket win for Karnataka against Railways.

In the forthcoming round, Maharashtra will take on Vidarbha in Pune, while Mumbai will face Chhattisgarh in Raipur and Delhi will be up against Himachal Pradesh in Dharamsala.

Schedule

Group A

Jharkhand vs Haryana: Jamshedpur

Rajasthan vs Saurashtra: Jaipur

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha: Pune

Manipur vs Services: Ahmedabad

Group B

Kerala vs Bengal: Thumba

Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai: Raipur

Assam vs Bihar: Guwahati

Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh: Vizianagaram

Group C

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka: Chennai

Punjab vs Gujarat: Mohali

Railways vs Goa: Surat

Chandigarh vs Tripura: Chandigarh

Group D

Himachal Pradesh vs Delhi: Dharamsala

Madhya Pradesh vs Baroda: Indore

Odisha vs Uttarakhand: Cuttack

Puducherry vs Jammu and Kashmir: Puducherry

Live streaming details for Ranji Trophy 2024, Round 6 Matches

When will the Ranji Trophy 2024, Round 6 matches be played?

Ranji Trophy 2024, Round 6 matches will be played from Friday, February 9, 2024 to Monday, February 12, 2024.

Where will the Ranji Trophy 2024, Round 6 matches be live streamed?

A select few matches will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Where will the Ranji Trophy 2024, Round 6 matches be telecast on TV?

A select few matches will be telecast on the Sports18 TV channel in India.

