Parvej Musaraf's resolute 89, Abhishek Thakuri's 112, his maiden first-class century, and Mrinmoy Dutta's brisk 72 off 54 balls lower down the order powered Assam to a formidable 405 against Bihar in Guwahati.

Sakibul Gani was the pick of Bihar's bowlers, claiming 4/91.