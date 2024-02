Mohit Avasthi ran through the Bengal batting lineup, grabbing seven wickets for 52 runs as Mumbai stormed to an innings and four-run win with a bonus point in their Ranji Trophy Group B match here on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Avasthi finished with a 10-wicket haul in the match, having taken 3/63 in Bengal's first innings, as the hosts were bowled out for 209 in their second innings after being asked to follow-on.