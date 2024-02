For Assam, Mrinmoy Dutta (4/116) was the most successful bowler.

Assam have started their first innings strongly, reaching 116 for no loss at close with openers Parvej Musaraf (53) and Rahul Hazarika (51) manning the crease. They trail by 432 runs.

In another Group B contest in Kolkata, Anustup Majumdar's unbeaten hundred (108) was not enough to keep Bengal going against Mumbai.

The visitors resumed the day on 330 for six and and added 82 runs to the total before getting shot out for 412.