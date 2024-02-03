Baroda is slowly but surely aiming to bat Delhi out of the Ranji Trophy Group D encounter as Jyotsnil Singh's sedate unbeaten double hundred took the visitors to 400 for 5 at stumps on the second day. (More Cricket News)

The right-hander remained unbeaten on 215 off 401 balls with the help of 19 fours and a six.

While he remained unbeaten for the second day in a row en route his second First-Class century, Jyotsnil only added 88 runs off 194 deliveries on the day. In the whole 74 overs, he hit only one boundary.