India's T20 specialist Shivam Dube continued his recent streak of form with a counter-attacking fifty that proved to be the cornerstone of Mumbai's excellent 330 for six against Bengal on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Group B clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

Fresh from his T20I exploits against Afghanistan and a century in Mumbai's last match against Uttar Pradesh, Dube carried forward his form to smash 12 fours and one six in his 73-ball 72.