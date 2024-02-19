New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Left-arm spinner Sumit Mathur took a five-wicket haul on debut as Delhi defeated Odisha by seven wickets on a dramatic day four to end their Ranji Trophy campaign on a high. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Sumit, who took four wickets in the first innings, ended with a match haul of nine as Delhi recorded their third win of the season.

Ranji Trophy 2024 Group D, Round 7 Day 4 Recap: Delhi's Debutants Impressive in Victory Over Odisha to Conclude Season on a High Note