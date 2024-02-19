Despite conceding three points to Kerala on the basis of first innings lead, the draw was enough for Andhra to make the knockout stage.

But Andhra, who conceded a massive 242-run first innings lead, had to survive some anxious moments to earn the draw as Basil Thampi (3/36) and Nedumankuzhy Basil (3/43) produced a fiery spell to reduce their opponents to 185 for 9 in 91.5 overs.

But Shoaib Md Khan (11 not out) and last man Satyanarayana Raju negotiated the last few overs to secure the draw for Andhra.

Earlier resuming their second innings at 19 for one, Ashwin Hebbar hit 72 off 165 balls on the fourth and final day of the match at Vizianagaram.

Besides Thampi and Basil, Vaisakh Chandran (2/36) also scalped two wickets for Kerala.

