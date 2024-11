Sports

Racing Club Vs Corinthians, Copa Sudamericana Semi-Final: Argentinian Club Secures Final Spot - In Pics

Avellaneda's Racing Club bounced back from an early deficit against Corinthians, as Colombian forward Juan Fernando Quintero scored a brace within a three-minute span to hand his side a victory in the semis. The title decider will take place on Saturday, November 23, against Cruzeiro in Asuncion. Racing raced to a 2-1 win over the formidable Brazilian club, with a 4-3 aggregate victory. Racing is aiming to win their first international title after 36 years as they face yet another Brazilian club, Cruzeiro in Asunción, Paraguay, on November 23.