Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars End League Stage At 2nd Spot Despite Loss To Peshawar Zalmi

Shaheen Shah Afridi scored 23 off the last regular over to take the game to super over where Peshawar Zalmi bagged the game.

PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars End League Stage At 2nd Spot Despite Loss To Peshawar Zalmi
Lahore Qalandars’ Shaheen Afridi scored unbeaten 39 off 20 balls against Peshawar Zalmi on Monday. Twitter/@thePSLt20

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2022 1:02 pm

Peshawar Zalmi beat Lahore Qalanders in the first super over of this Pakistan Super League. (More Cricket News)

Thanks to captain Shaheen Shah Afridi blasting 23 off the last regular over, Lahore Qalandars finished at 158-8 to tie Peshawar's effort of 158-7 on Monday.

Related stories

NZ-W Vs IND-W: Brooke Halliday Ruled Out Of 5th ODI After Close Contact With COVID Case

NZ-W Vs IND-W, 4th ODI: Richa Ghosh's Fifty In Vain As New Zealand Beat India By 63 Runs

Peshawar captain Wahab Riaz conceded only five runs in a tidy super over and veteran Shoaib Malik won the game by smashing two successive boundaries off Afridi's first two balls.

Both teams finished the group stage with 12 points but Lahore ended up second on a superior net run-rate than Peshawar.

Lahore will take on league leaders Multan Sultans on Wednesday for a place in the final, while Peshawar will meet Islamabad United on Thursday in an eliminator. 

The Multan-Lahore loser will have another chance to make Sunday's final when it faces the winner of the eliminator on Friday.

Peshawar struggled against spinners Fawad Ahmed (2-26) and Mohammad Hafeez (1-16) with Malik top-scoring with 32 before holing out at long on.

Lahore struggled to pace the chase against Riaz (2-19) and fast bowler Arshad Iqbal (2-30), who was playing his first game this season. But Afridi took the game to a super over by smashing three sixes — one off the last ball — and a boundary in a sensational last over.

Tags

Sports Cricket PSL 2022 Pakistan Super League 2022 Lahore Qalandars Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi Vs Lahore Qalandars Shaheen Shah Afridi Wahab Riaz Lahore
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

PAK Vs AUS: Australia Announce 16-Member White-Ball Squad For Pakistan Tour

PAK Vs AUS: Australia Announce 16-Member White-Ball Squad For Pakistan Tour

Mithali Raj Says Women’s World Cup Win Will Make ‘Real Difference’ For Indian Fans

Pakistan Super League 2022: Lahore Qalandars Pacer Haris Rauf Slaps Teammate Kamran Ghulam - Watch

La Liga 2021-22: Celta Vigo Held To 1-1 Draw At Home By Last-Placed Levante

NZ-W Vs IND-W: Brooke Halliday Ruled Out Of 5th ODI After Close Contact With COVID Case

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Arturo Macias makes a pass as the public shouting

Bullfighting In Mexico And It May Be The Last

People wave Russian national flags celebrating the recognizing the independence in the center of Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine.

Russian-Ukraine Crisis: Putin Recognizes Independence Of Luhansk And Donetsk

Ukrainian servicemen survey the impact area of a rocket that landed outside Popasna, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine-Russia Crisis

Vehicles set on fire by rioters in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

Protests Erupt In Karnataka’s Shivamogga Over Bajrang Dal Activist’s Killing

Villagers work to extinguish a fire that consumes a forest near Ituzaingo, Corrientes province, Argentina.

Pampas On Fire

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds up his trophy after winning the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Rio Open: Teen Carlos Alcaraz Beats Diego Schwartzman To Claim Singles Title