Sports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Indian Medallists Of Paris Paralympics 2024 - In Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India's Paralympians at his residence on Thursday to congratulate them for winning a record-breaking 29 medals at the recently concluded Paris Games. In a 43-second video shared by the sports ministry, the PM can be seen congratulating the medal winners before interacting with them. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) head Devendra Jhajharia were also present during this interaction. Kapil Parmar was seen getting his medal signed by PM Modi. India achieved its best-ever performance in the Paralympic Games, winning 29 medals, including an unprecedented seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze medals.