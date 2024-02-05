Wolves players celebrate after the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge stadium in London. Wolves won the game 4-2
Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea 2-4 Wolves - In Pics
Troubles piled on for Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea, who, mere days after being humbled 4-1 by Liverpool, lost 4-2 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Chelsea took the lead in the match through Cole Palmer, but Wolves replied with four goals, split evenly on either side of the break, three of which came from the boot of Matheus Cuhna. Consequently, Wolves leapfrogged Chelsea on the table to go tenth.
Chelsea's Benoit Badiashile, left, with teammates Chelsea's Thiago Silva, and Chelsea's Alfie Gilchrist applaud the fans after the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha, (12), celebrates towards his side fans after scoring his side 4th goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk, right, vies for the ball with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Mario Lemina during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto celebrates after Chelsea's Axel Disai puts the ball into his own goal, for Wolves third goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Chelsea's Raheem Sterling, left gets past Wolverhampton Wanderers' Mario Lemina during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Rayan Ait-Nouri, second left celebrates after scoring a deflected goal, his sides second, during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, right tackles Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Gomes during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha, at left shoots and scores his sides fist goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku, right, vies for the ball with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Craig Dawson during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.