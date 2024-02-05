Sports

Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea 2-4 Wolves - In Pics

Troubles piled on for Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea, who, mere days after being humbled 4-1 by Liverpool, lost 4-2 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Chelsea took the lead in the match through Cole Palmer, but Wolves replied with four goals, split evenly on either side of the break, three of which came from the boot of Matheus Cuhna. Consequently, Wolves leapfrogged Chelsea on the table to go tenth.